Nick Sirianni Says Improved Second-Year Player 'Can Be Used As An Example'
PHILADELPHIA - Rangy second-year receiver Johnny Wilson has been standing out at Eagles’ camp recently.
The 6-foot-6, 228-pound king-sized wideout was especially impressive on Day 1 of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, with two of the most impressive reps of the day for the Philadelphia offense.
The splasher highlight was Wilson raising up with his lengthy frame over Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell to haul in a perfect back-shoulder throw from Jalen Hurts for about 25 yards, the longest play of the day for the Eagles.
However, the other standout rep is why Wilson is still here in Year 2 and being afforded the opportunity to continue his development catching the football.
The Eagles worked a WR screen to Devonta Smith, and Wilson cleared a path for his teammate to pick up eight to 10 yards rather than being stopped at or near the line of scrimmage.
“I think that Johnny can be used as an example,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of the Florida State product before Thursday's session with the Browns.
“Johnny got drafted as a wide receiver, but he contributed as a rookie in other ways,” said Sirianni. “As playing wide receiver, but maybe not in the ways he contributed at Florida State. It was different; he had to find his role that was for this team and also on special teams.”
There’s a disconnect with many fans and even media members believing you keep the best five or six “receivers” on the initial 53-man roster. The reality is, if you’re not in the core group expected to play a major role on offense – think A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson in Philadelphia – you have to contribute in other ways.
Wilson did that with his blocking and special teams ability as a rookie with a Super Bowl LIX-winning team, while his actual receiving abilities were a work in progress.
“ I think that’s a great example of how are you contributing and how are you playing your role? Sirianni said. “Are you mastering your role and doing what's best for the football team? I think Johnny's a good example of that.”
Meanwhile, mastering the dirty work comes with the luxury of time to progress in other areas.
“That gives you time when you're able to take the role that you have and be an excel at it,” Sirianni said. “That gives you time to develop in other areas like a pass catcher, and I think that we're seeing that [with Wilson]. I think we're seeing him make some plays as a receiver now, expanding his role, and we'll see how that continues to go.”
Patience is also often a forgotten commodity with young players.
“This league, sometimes we forget that it takes time to develop as a player, as a coach and all sorts of things,” the coach said. “So I think we're continuing to see [Wilson] grow.”
