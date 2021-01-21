Nick Sirianni's First Task will be to Assemble a Staff, Starting with Coordinators

Here are some potential names to watch as well as some current assistants who may now return

PHILADELPHIA - In a wide-ranging search that spanned two presidential administrations the home run came late for Jeffery Lurie, in the form of the ninth candidate of the 10 interviewed for the Eagles' head-coaching position.

Nick Sirianni, the right-hand man of Frank Reich in Indianapolis, replaces the only Super Bowl-winning coach in Eagles history, Doug Pederson.

The New York native, who once coached in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is just 39 and like a lot of things with the Eagles, all roads lead back to Andy Reid.

In this case, however, it's not about the famed Reid coaching tree but the obvious attempt to recreate the magic of 1999 when Lurie and the Eagles plucked Reid out of anonymity at 40 and watched him develop into one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

Sirianni is being brought on to stop a coaching carousel that had revolved far too much since Reid's final campaign in 2012.

With Sirianni now in place, the talk will quickly turn to the coaching staff, particularly the new coordinators.

The Eagles prevented Dave Fipp, who remains under contract, from interviewing with new Detroit coach Dan Campbell earlier this week so that's a clear indication that Fipp will be back under his third regime to handle the third phase.

Speculation that offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Jeff Stoutland would return to Alabama was also quashed this week when Nick Saban hired former Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone to be their OL coach, again a strong indication that Stoutland, who also remains under contract, is in play for Sirianni's staff.

Pederson's assistant head coach Duce Staley was a finalist for the big chair with Sirianni and Josh McDaniels and he could be in line for a shift to offensive coordinator. However, Staley reportedly declined an opportunity to be Pederson's offensive coordinator in 2018 because the job did not include play-calling duties.

With Sirianni in place that will almost certainly be the case again.

The Colts under Reich had a similar setup to what the Eagles had when Pederson and Reich piloted the offense in 2016-17 with the head coach being the play-caller and the Reich being heavily involved in game-planning.

Reich bumped himself up to calling plays for the Colts over the past three seasons with Sirianni being his consigliere when it came to game-planning.

The defensive coordinator position will be more important because that hire figures to be running that side of the ball just as Jim Schwartz did for the past five seasons.

Early indications point to Indy secondary coach Jonathan Gannon, who has 13 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018-20), Minnesota Vikings (2014-17), and Tennessee Titans (2012-13).

Gannon was believed to be a frontrunner for DC in Philly whether Sirianni or McDaniels got the job but he's also in demand by Brandon Staley with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Eagles, however, would seem to have the advantage because the Chargers' Staley is a defensive-minded coach.

One of the candidates the Egles brought in for an interview to be the head coach was Jarod Mayo, so he shouldn't be discounted as a possibility as well.

In other assistant news, Nathan Ollie, who was the Eagles' assistant defensive line coach for the past two seasons, is moving to the New York Jets for the same position under their new head coach Robert Saleh.

