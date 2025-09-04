Eagles Bombshell: Philadelphia Tried Acquiring Micah Parsons
One thing that is known about the Philadelphia Eagles is that they boast arguably the most aggressive front office in football.
Any time a big-name star becomes even slightly available, the Eagles' name gets thrown around at least in speculation. Recently, the speculation was about Micah Parsons formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. It isn't every day a player of his caliber potentially hits the trade block. It didn't even seem likely that the Cowboys were going to move him and then all of a sudden the deal with the Green Bay Packers came together.
Wait, what? The Eagles tried landing another superstar
Green Bay landed him and the Cowboys traded a generational star away. It was a wild move and one that has sent shockwaves throughout the NFC. The dust has settled a bit, now, but it sounds like some have that speculation had some merit, at least. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Eagles actually were one of the teams that called the Cowboys about a potential trade for Parsons, but the Cowboys were not interested in dealing him within the division.
"One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources," Schefter said. "The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super-Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight."
Wouldn't that have been something? The New York Giants moved on from Saquon Barkley for some reason leading to a 2,000-yard rushing season in Philadelphia. Adding Parsons from the Cowboys would've been arguably an even bigger blow.
The price tag for Parsons ended up being two first-round picks and Kenny Clark plus a massive contract extension. As of writing, it's unclear if the talks ever reached a point where a return was disucssed. But, it just goes to show that Howie Roseman is always cooking up something behind the scenes. Who is the next star Philadelphia will pursue?
