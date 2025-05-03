Odds For Eagles Tryout Players Are Long
PHILADELPHIA - A total of 52 players participated in the Eagles' annual rookie camp Friday, and 28 of them were at the NovaCare Complex as tryout players.
The list included running back Jacquez Stewart of Toledo, wide receivers Ife Adeyi of Sam Houston, Nahsir Morgan of Delaware Valley, Ahmarean Brown and Dalevon Campbell, both of South Carolina, Giles Jackson of Washington, and Malik Knowles of Kansas State.
Tight ends Drake Dabney of TCU, and Holden Willis of Middle Tennessee State were given looks, as were offensive linemen Marcus Tate of Clemson, Quinn Carroll of Minnesota, and Andrej Karic of Tennessee.
The defensive hopefuls were edge rushers Kaimon Rucker of North Carolina, Antonio Doyle of UNLV and Edge Chico Bennett of Virginia, plus interior defensive linemen Michael Dogbe of Temple and Anthony Campbell of Miami up front.
Linebackers R.J. Moten of Florida, Ryan Meed of Illinois, and Carsen Patu, who is another Australian rugby hopeful, represented the second level. The defensive backs on hand were Nico Toomer of Indiana, Ridge Texada of North Texas, Wyatt Ekeler of Wyoming, Isaiah Greene of Campbell, Trey Jones of Texas A&M, and Jordan Wright of UConn.
Rounding out the list were two specialists: South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger and Dartmouth long snapper Niko Lalos.
The odds are very long for tryout players.
As an example, the number of tryout players is up from 22 last offseason, when cornerback Shon Stephens, a cousin of Joey Porter Jr., was the only one to break through in the form of an offseason spot on the 90-man roster. However, the speedy Ferris State product was never a threat to push for the 53-man limit to start the season.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not speak with reporters after the rookie camp practice Friday, but has expressed his philosophy in these short-area windows to evaluate tryout players to Philadelphia Eagles On SI in the past.
“First of all, it's going into each drill and watching them in the drill and listen, this is what we do,” the coach said. “Every player that I watch, I watch their pro day and I watch their tape. And so now I'm able to do it in person and watch them in person.”
It might be the smallest of things, according to Sirianni. Body mechanics often imperceptible to the naked eye.
“We are truly studying the body movements of the player and seeing -- knowing the things we know about him and seeing how we can use him and stuff like that,” Sirianni said.
The goal is not to miss the diamond in the rough.
“Make sure that we don't miss on an Adam Thielen,” the coach said, referring to the long-time WR in Minnesota and Carolina set to enter his 13th NFL season in September. A former All-Pro with a league record eight consecutive 100-yard receiving games, Thielen has amassed 685 receptions for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns after kicking it all off as a tryout player with the Vikings in 2013.
Those with the best resumes to potentially gain at least an offseason roster spot are Rucker, who had a draftable grade from most respected draft analysts if not for some injury concerns, and perhaps Ekeler, the younger brother of Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
