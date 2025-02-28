Ole Miss Star Points To Eagles' Jalen Hurts As His Template
In a year where the quarterbacks aren't exactly wowing NFL personnel evaluators, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss could become the favorite flavor of some quarterback-needy teams.
Conventional wisdom has the All-SEC performer as the QB3 of the draft class behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Dart's ceiling is passing Sanders to become the QB2 and the floor is likely a Day 2 pick, and hopes of development down the road.
The latter was the path of Jalen Hurts after the Eagles selected the reigning Super Bowl MVP at No. 53 overall in 2020 with the idea he could be a cost-effective backup to then-starter Carson Wentz and potentially spun off down the road.
Instead, Wentz derailed and Hurts has become the definition of a winner with a 52-23 record as the starter in Philadelphia with two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, earlier this month in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX.
Speaking to reporters on Friday at the NFL's scouting combine, Dart went to Hurts when discussing his favorite quarterback to watch and noted similarities in his game to the Eagles' star,
“I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J Hurts and what he does,” Dart said. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things."
Dart did note that further development on his part is needed and seemed to be pointing at Hurts for his own potential ceiling.
“He’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level," said Dart. "But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket.
"That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”
Most NFL evaluations have graded out Dart, who began his college career at Southern California before moving to Ole Miss and the SEC in 2022, as a Day 2 pick but there's seems to be a growing sentiment among some that he could chase down Sanders in the first round because certain teams value his skill set more.
Either way, Dart seems to be ready for a Hurts-like path of starting as a backup and seizing the opportunity when it's presented.
“I’ve never sat on the bench before. So, that would definitely be an adjustment early on but I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all," Dart said. "I think it’s something that you can come into a situation and learn as much as you can."
Sitting behind a veteran who understands the position would hardly been the worst outcome for any of the options in this year's draft class.
"A lot of times when you’re in that situation, [you’re] playing behind a veteran quarterback who’s had a ton of success and just knows a ton about the game," said Dart. "So, you’ve got to be a sponge. And I think a lot of times, you’ve seen some of the most successful quarterbacks come out of situations like that. You can bring up Patrick Mahomes, as of late Jordan Love. And for me, I’m excited to just have the opportunity and compete wherever I go.
“I know I can make a room better, I can make a team better."
