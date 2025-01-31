Patriots Legend Tom Brady Thinks Eagles Are 'Unstoppable' In 1 Scenario
The Philadelphia Eagles have been firing on all cylinders lately and have a real chance at taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia doesn't have any big holes and frankly have been dominant on both sides of the ball. The Eagles haven't gotten the credit they deserve for much of the season, but that has changed recently. Philadelphia has started to get a lot more praise over the last few weeks as it finally changed some people's minds.
The Eagles are a really good team and New England Patriots legend and current analyst Tom Brady certainly had a lot of nice things to say about the team on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
"(Nick Sirianni) has done a great job with the adversity this year," Brady said. "I see him hot-tempered at times. I really like that attitude that he's got. There's a lot of consistency and you see that week to week. I think there has been a lot of consistency over the course of the season from this team. When I think they are really unstoppable is when Jalen Hurts is playing in rhythm in the pass game.
"I look at that defense and the secondary consistent and have been great all year. (Vic Fangio's) scheme and Zack Baun has been as consistent as anybody. The D-Line (of) Jalen Carter, (Josh Sweat), Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, those guys are consistent. That entire defense is consistent. The running game has been there all year, that is consistent. AJ Brown getting open in man coverage and DeVonta Smith, that's consistent. (Dallas Goedert) getting open, that's consistent. The line blocking well, that's consistent. When they can string a consistent, rhythmic passing together, I think they are pretty unstopable."
That's some pretty high praise from the NFL legend. Hopefully, the Eagles can do so in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.
