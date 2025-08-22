Polarizing Ex-Eagles Star Comes To Jalen Hurts Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the National Football League Jalen Hurts.
That's not his fault. Hurts pretty much always says the right thing. He doesn't make flashy headlines and pretty much just comes to work, gets his job done, and heads home. Hurts is a star, but some don't know how to rank him. He hasn't put up massive passing numbers -- although he is perfectly capable of it -- and instead has dominated on the as well. Typically, dual-threat options do have some trouble when it comes to quarterback rankings because the position seemingly is undergoing a renaissance and looks completely different than it did even 10 years ago.
The former Eagles star spoke out about Jalen Hurts
Hurts is a superstar and arguably is one of the best overall quarterbacks in the game. He's 26 years old, wins at a rate better than pretty much everyone else, and is a Super Bowl champion. What else could someone ask for? Numbers are great, but wins are better. Hurts does both.
This offseason alone, he's popped up in quarterback rankings all over the place. He's popped up anywhere from No. 4 to the middle of the pack. Former Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson isn't afraid to be outspoken and weighed in on the Hurts debate on Friday and said that he should be considered No. 1.
"No. 1, it’s based off 'year to year' so No. 1," Gardner-Johnson said when asked where he would put Hurts among the top quarterbacks.
It all depends on your personal preferences for a quarterback. There are a wide range of opinions out there, but it seems like Hurts is the guy who bounces around the most. Other elite guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson tend to all fall in the same spots on quarterback lists. When it comes to Hurts, he moves around much more. But, that doesn't really matter. The Eagles have their guy and already have a Super Bowl under him. What's next?