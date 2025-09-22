Rams Star Kyren Williams Hates The Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams have put on a show in the NFC over the last two years.
Last year, the Eagles and Rams faced off twice. Philadelphia won both matchups, including a wild affair in the playoffs to advance to the NFC Championship. Throughout the postseason last year, the Rams were the team that played the Eagles the toughest and had a chance to knock off Philadelphia on its run to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles and Rams took the field once again on Sunday and Philadelphia took the crown again, despite a 19-point deficit. The Eagles scored a late, go-ahead touchdown with DeVonta Smith and then blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired to improve to 3-0.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's most dominant team right now
Philadelphia has developed into one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. The Eagles have made it to two Super Bowls over the last three seasons, winning one. Year in and Year out the Eagles have been one of the most consistently-solid teams in the NFL in recent memory. That sometimes leads to some negative feelings.
For example, Kyren Williams talked about how he hates the Eagles after the Week 3 loss and how the Rams will use the loss to bounce back.
"As a man, you run to adversity," Williams said. "You know, as a team, like I said about the people in this locker room, we run to that. We accept that. For me, I know I'm more hungry now than ever because, like I hate the Eagles. But, they taught us something, well not taught us, but put us through something we need to get put through. I'm glad that it's happening this early in the season because it's only going to make us later on in the season. You never know what's going to happen when it comes to those times in the playoffs when we need to dig deep and find ourselves. Every man in this locker room is going to be able to do that because of this experience."
This is the impact that the Eagles are having across the league. Clearly, the team to beat.
