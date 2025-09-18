Reaction To Eagles-Texans AJ Brown Trade Speculation
The Philadelphia Eagles have a certified superstar in AJ Brown.
What surprisingly needs to be said is that he isn’t going anywhere. It was reported that teams called the Eagles about Brown this offseason but were shut down, from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"While we’re talking about big-time receivers teams could sniff around before the trade deadline in early November, Philly’s A.J. Brown, who had a quiet Week 1, drew some interest months ago," Russini reported. "But teams poking around during the offseason were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice. We’ll see if anything changes in the coming weeks as we again monitor Brown’s connection with Jalen Hurts."
Trade speculation is interesting, but with Brown, it’s just not realistic. All of the reports to this point have said that Brown isn't getting moved. Also, why would the reigning Super Bowl champions trade away their top receiver when there really isn't any pressing need to do so?
There's a lot of chatter out there right now
Despite this, speculation runs wild across the NFL. For example, Pro Football Sports Network's Tim Crean projected Brown as a trade candidate with the Houston Texans being listed as a potential fit.
"AJ. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles," Crean siad. "After a one-target, one-catch, eight-yard performance on the Eagles’ opener, it seems as though A.J. Brown may no longer be a key piece of the team’s plans this offseason. Despite that performance and percolating rumors, Philadelphia isn’t ready to trade the superstar wideout.
"That said, your best pass catcher pouting — or worse, reading a book — on the sidelines is not good for a team or a franchise QB. If Brown continues to be a second, third, or even fourth option in the Eagles’ offense, a trade before the deadline could happen. Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders."
Reaction:
Again, a trade involving Brown simply isn't realistic at this moment. The Texans are a team that should be good this year, but haven't had the start they wanted. Sure, Brown could help their offense, but he is a key for Philadelphia's offense. There's a potential out in his deal after the 2026 season, but technically, he's under contract through 2029 at this point. The chatter can stop, he's not going anywhere right now.
