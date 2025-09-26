Saquon Barkley Drops Clear Message On Eagles' Offense
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been talked more negatively than you'd probably expect for a team that is 3-0.
One thing that is always the case with the Eagles is that it doesn't really matter if you're 10-0 or 0-10, there's going to be some negative takes. The Eagles' offense has gotten most of the flak this season. The first two games were run-heavy and then Week 3 the offense opened up the passing game, specifically in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be alright
In the aftermath of the game, a lot has been made about some of the comments players on the team have made about the need to be aggressive. Some took that as shade against offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, but Saquon Barkley shut down that noise on Friday and noted that this concept of being aggressive early is actually coming from Patullo himself.
"I think KP," Barkley said when asked where the message of being aggressive is coming from. "I don't think KP, I know KP. That's kind of like the theme. You saw that more from the second half of the Rams (game). But, the beauty of the game last week. The first half was so bad, the second half was so good. We got something that we can build off of. You build off of both. Sometimes you get caught up in what team's are going to do to stop us and not so much of how you have a hard time stopping us. So, that's kind of the mindset that we gotta continue to have, especially this team."
There you have it. There's no drama and no shade going on. This team seems to be on the same page and it sounds like that goes all the way up to Patullo as well. AJ Brown made similar comments as Barkley about how the Eagles need to be more aggressive and not think so much about how teams will try to stop Philly, but instead how they can dominate. That comment seemingly got taken out of context. The Eagles seem to be on the same page right now through three weeks.
