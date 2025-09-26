Eagles, Buccaneers Expected Get Stars Back For Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles have another difficult matchup ahead of them on Sunday.
Philadelphia will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium with AccuWeather projecting a RealFeel temperature of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit around kick-off at 1 p.m. ET.
The Eagles shared an Injury Report for the week on Thursday and it was positive overall. The Eagles will share another update on Friday, but the biggest takeaway from the Injury Report on Thursday is the fact that the Eagles for a full practice from Lane Johnson. He suffered a "stinger" Week 3 and was taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Unsurprisingly, there was a bit of panic on social media afterward. But, with Johnson full practicing on Thursday, it is significantly more likely than not that he will be on the field with the Eagles against the Buccaneers.
The Philadelphia Eagles got a good update about Lane Johnson
The Buccaneers should have a star of their own on the field as well who has had injury concern. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a limited participant in practice this week for Tampa Bay, but he should be good to go on Sunday, per Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles in a clip shared on social media by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
“All questionable for Sunday,” head coach Todd Bowles said. ”Trending in the right direction. We’ll see what happens (Saturday) with Tristan and Chris. Baker should be OK for Sunday but was limited (Friday)."
Beyond Mayfield, the Buccaneers have a chance to get star receiver Chirs Godwin on the field for the first time this season as well.
All in all, these are some star-studded injury reports right now for the Eagles and Buccaneers but good news for both teams. Philadelphia and Tampa Bay have put on some solid matchups over the last few years, although things haven't worked out in the Eagles' favor. These are two 3-0 teams about to face off and it sounds like both will have their stars ready to go.
More NFL: Eagles-Falcons Trade Speculation Is Worth Philly's Attention