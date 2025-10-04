Blockbuster AJ Brown-Broncos Trade Buzz Makes No Sense For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a perfect start to the season as they sit at 4-0 after four games. The Eagles will play host to the Denver Broncos in Week 5 as Jalen Hurts and company look to move to 5-0.
But not everything has been perfect for the Eagles. In fact, there's a lot of buzz coming out of Philadelphia that indicates Brown and fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith are unhappy with their roles in the Eagles' offense, which could result in a big trade.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send Brown to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and a third-round pick. But does it make sense for both sides?
Mock trade sends AJ Brown to Broncos for Marvin Mims Jr., third round pick
"I’m not exactly sure it should come down to this, but it’s clear that Brown isn’t happy being more of a run blocker than a dynamic pass catcher," Verderame wrote. "I’m not exactly sure it should come down to this, but it’s clear that Brown isn’t happy being more of a run blocker than a dynamic pass catcher.
"As for the team, perhaps the cap relief and the Day 2 pick will aid the Eagles in the long run, because it’s difficult for the good teams to pay everyone. Then again, Hurts throwing to DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Mims isn’t good enough for the Eagles to capture back-to-back Super Bowls. This is a tricky one, but one worth monitoring because Brown is clearly frustrated with his role."
The Eagles shouldn't trade Brown unless he demands a trade.
While the production hasn't been there, he's been targeted as often as ever. The Eagles don't need to make any big changes, as their red zone offense is the best in football. Brown has seen his fair share of targets on the season, but he's not reeling in a lot of catches.
If the Eagles begin to lose games, they might throw the ball a bit more. But as of now, they don't need to make a big move unless Brown demands it.
Either way, Mims and a third-round pick isn't nearly enough to land Brown in a deal.
More NFL: 3 Huge Predictions For Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Denver Broncos