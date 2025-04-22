Eagles 'Bold' Prediction Lands Playmaker Of Future
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a chance to be really good once again in 2025.
Philadelphia has built a juggernaut of a roster and over the course of the last few years has gotten out ahead of locking up its core pieces with long-term extensions to extend the team's championship window. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl this past fall, but there is no sign of slowing down with this team.
The Eagles have been smart with their deals and have guys like Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Zack Baun, and others on long-term deals. This doesn't even include the guys on cheap rookie deals right now like Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, and Nolan Smith among others.
Philadelphia has built a sustainable winner but even with that said, it's not financially possible to keep every star in town. That's why Dallas Goedert has been the subject of many much trade rumors as he has. He's in the final year of a four-year, $57 million pact with the Eagles.
The trade rumors aren't shocking because it would make sense to go younger and cheaper at the posiiton -- maybe even with a rookie. This would free up cash elsewhere to maybe help with other long-term extensions -- for example, Carter. Although that is just speculation.
A To Z Sports' Kelsey Kramer shared three "bold" predictions for the Eagles with the NFL Draft approaching and one of them involved drafting the tight end of the future.
"No. 2. Draft a Tight End Sooner Rather Than Later," Kramer said. "Rumblings that the Eagles are looking to trade tight end Dallas Goedert this week are heating up...If that's the case, then I think the Eagles target one of the best tight ends in this year's draft class on Day 1.
"Depending on whether or not the Eagles sit still at No. 32 or trade up, they could land Michigan's Colston Loveland, LSU's Mason Taylor, or Miami's Elijah Arroyo."
This doesn't necessarily feel "bold," but instead like a pretty good idea. This seems to be a deep class for tight ends and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles take one early.