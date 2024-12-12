Steelers 'Fired Up' For 'PA State Championship' With Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - In the battle for Keystone State bragging rights, it’s the Peach State that might hold the key, according to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
“I don't know. It's between the Steelers and the Eagles who is trying to post more players out of Athens, Georgia right now,” Smith joked of all the ex-Georgia Bulldogs who may decide what Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin coined the “PA State Championship” on Sunday between the 11-2 Eagles and 10-3 Steelers.
“[Steelers TE] Darnell [Washington] up on the right next to [offensive lineman] Broderick [Jones], it's going to look like a 2022 Georgia spring practice," said Smith. “That's a credit to Kirby Smart and that program. He's got a lot of players. Obviously, Jalen Carter, a disruptive force inside. He was that way coming out. He can flash, take over a game. Obviously, Jordan Davis inside. … Nolan [Smith] and and Nakobe [Dean].”
It's not only the Georgia alums who've gotten Vic Fangio's unit to the No. 1 spot in the NFL's defensive rankings through Week 14.
Smith mentioned a host of other Eagles defenders who didn’t matriculate at Georgia, including defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, and linebacker Zack Baun.
“Baun is another guy. You talk about a guy taking advantage of an expanded role. Really good football player,” Smith said. “He can rush, he can play behind the ball. Seen him at a previous stop where he was more of a [special] teams guy. He's taken a starting job and became one of the more impactful linebackers in the league.”
Smith though is not backing away from any challenge for an offense ranked No. 17 and could be without playmaking receiver George Pickens.
“It's what you want,” the former Tennessee head coach said. “You don't want things to be easy. If we want to get where we want to go, we have to get through these challenges. Exciting to go on the road and play these two teams with this kind of record. Across the state. We're fired up for it.”
