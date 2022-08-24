Ten Observations from Eagles-Dolphins Practice Day 1

MIAMI GARDENS - It couldn’t last forever.

The Eagles' joint practice “winning” streak under Nick Sirianni came to an end when the heat and humidity of South Florida, mixed with a second consecutive week on the road, and the Dolphins’ big-play ability to create a toxic cocktail, halted the most storied August winning streak outside of Baltimore.

Jokes aside, here are 10 observations from the Wednesday session.

SHORT TEMPERS

Miami DL Christian Wilkins looked like the culprit, and according to one Dolphins beat writer, it wasn’t a surprise. The fourth-year pro from Clemson likes to talk plenty of trash.

So it was that Wilkins was yapping at the Eagles’ offense, probably at the O-line, during the first session of 11-on-11 team drills on the field where Philly’s offense was going against the Dolphins' defense.

The officials separated the teams and players stood around with hands on hips while Wilkins continued to yap. When play finally was resumed, everything broke loose.

Lane Johnson threw Jaelen Phillips to the ground while executing a block then, from out of nowhere, Landon Dickerson went flying through the air. Thus began a lengthy push-and-shove contest.

It should be noted that there was plenty of back-and-forth yapping between the Eagles and Browns during their joint practices, but no breakout like this.

“Man, it’s hot here,” said Quez Watkins when asked about the situation. “It’s going to happen. We’re all competing, we’re all trying to go hard, compete, stuff like that, so grown men, stuff happens.”

SLOW AND STEADY WINNING THE RACE FOR JALEN HURTS

The Eagles offense was on the far field further away from prying eyes for most of the session and Hurts had a workmanlike performance relying on safe throws and checkdowns.

The biggest opportunity was an underthrown deep ball to DeVonta Smith that could have been a TD with better ball placement.

Smith, though, helped his QB by coming back to the football and drawing a defensive pass interference call. Smith made the catch despite the penalty.

In the battle old old friends and teammates at Alabama Tua probably got the best of Hurts from a splash standpoint but don’t be surprised if the latter wins the race of the better season.

BACKUP CORNERS AREN'T UP TO SNUFF

With James Bradberry already sidelined with a groin injury and Slay tapping out in-session with some kind of leg injury, Zech McPhearson and Kary Vincent Jr., manned the outside with the first team, and that’s not something you want to see in the regular season.

Josiah Scott (hamstring) and Josh Jobe (elbow) also missed the practice with injuries so things were pretty bare-boned for the back end of the Philadelphia defense.

Dickerson also left practice early in what appeared to be a heat-related issue. Sua Opeta stepped in with the first team at left guard.

CALCATERRA FLASHES

The rookie tight end who missed most of camp with a hamstring injury didn’t participate in any team drills last week against the Browns, but he was full go here and the Eagles wasted little time getting him involved.

Calcaterra was targeted on back-to-back throws from Gardner Minshew, the first a 10-yard throw and catch over the middle, the second a completion of about 20 yards down the field.

Calcaterra also had another reception on the day.

The Eagles also used him more in-line during team drills to examine his run blocking.

“I think with anything, most guys that are playing tight end in the NFL, it's that in-line blocking,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen prior to practice. “We want to see that from him this week. See where he's at with that. Feel good about it.

"But we have to see it. Feel really good about his receiving skills, running routes. He's proven that early on in camp. But it’ll be good to get him back out there.”

T.. Edwards Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles LB said he could care less who wins or losses the joint practices, that its all about getting better. Terron Armstead Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Dolphins OT takes a break during drills. Jalen Hurts (1) The Eagles QB works on drills with the running backs. Xavien Howard (25) Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today Miami players, including No. 25 Xavien Howard, get loose prior to joint practices with the Eagles. Tua Tagovailoa Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Dolphins QB warms up with some passes during individual drills on Wednesday, then, later, talked about his relationship with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

REDDICK ROTATION

In maybe the most interesting two-play sequence all summer, Haason Reddick bull-rushed up the middle, steamrolling RB Salvon Ahmed before sacking Tua. On the very next play, Reddick was playing off-ball linebacker next to Nakobe Dean and got lost in coverage.

The long story made short here is that the defensive coaching staff should put Reddick in fast-forward mode as much as possible.

MIAMI HEAT

A sports team may have never been more aptly named than the NBA’s Miami Heat.

The Eagles have generally practiced in miserable temperatures in South Philadelphia this summer but what greeted them in the shadow of South Beach was different, a muggy, humid heat that could sap the energy out of Brandon Graham.

TYREEK THE MAGNIFICENT

Whatever superlatives you want to throw at Hill from a football perspective, you’re probably underselling things.

An amazing combination of speed, route running, and tracking ability, the superstar was a consistent zone buster when it came to the Eagles’ preferred two-high look which spins off into quarters coverage.

It started when Hill dusted Darius Slay in one-on-ones and never stopped. Anytime you heard noise from the sparse crowd of fans in attendance, it was Hill making a big play down the field.

TARTT TASTE

With no Scott, veteran Jaquiski Tartt got all the second-team reps opposite either K’Von Wallace or Reed Blankenship, a second consecutive positive step forward for a player that was expected to make a bigger impact when signed.

RODEO KING

Eagles DT Marvin Wilson stood out in run support, hog-tying Ahmed for a loss in the backfield, the play of the day in run support.

DAVION MISSES A SPLASH

LB Davion Taylor has been regressing a bit after a strong start to the summer, a narrative he could have reversed with an interception of Tua but the Colorado product let the ball go right through his hands and into a big-play reception.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports.