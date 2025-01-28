That Other New York Castoff Fulfilled His Destiny On Eagles Offensive Line
PHILADELPHIA – Shortly after Mekhi Becton showed up for the first time at the Eagles’ facility this spring, he and Jeff Stoutland had a conversation about the upcoming season.
The Eagles offensive line coach told his newest offensive lineman who the lynchpin was when the Eagles won their Super Bowl in February, 2018. As you would expect, it was an offensive lineman.
“He brought up the situation with Jason Peters and who stepped in for him,” said Becton, after the Eagles set a record for the most points scored in a championship game with 55 of them in their drubbing of the Washington Commanders on Sunday to reach Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Stoutland was talking about Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who stepped in for Peters when the veteran left tackle suffered a midseason injury.
“He brought that up and said (Vaitai) was the reason they won the Super Bowl,” said Becton. “He told me at the beginning of the year, I’d be the reason why we’d get there. I’m not trying to be somebody else’s story, but that’s what he told me at the beginning of camp and I’ve just been working ever since then.”
After Sunday’s game ended, as the green and white confetti fell around them, Becton gave Stout a hug and reminded him of that.
Becton is that "other" New York castoff. Saquon Barkley gets a lot of the headlines after coming over from the Giants. Becton just quietly goes about his work after coming over from the Jets.
Becton was the 11th pick of the 2020 draft by New York, but things never worked out there as he battled injuries early in his career. He has been healthy the past two years, playing 16 games in his final season with the Jets then playing 15 this year in Philly.
“I had a feeling I would be in this spot because I deserve to be in this spot,” he said. “I’ve worked too hard. I knew I wouldn’t be with the Jets my whole career, so I knew I’d find my spot.”
He found it all right, and now he will play in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 9 against the two-time defending juggernaut, the Kansas City Chiefs. The question after that game ends, however is what’s next?
He only signed a one-year deal so he will be free to go wherever he wants. The Eagles have several contracts that will expire after the season end in New Orleans, including three defensive players in Zack Baun, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat.
There are some rumblings that Lane Johnson could retire if he wins his second Super Bowl, which would leave a yawning hole at right tackle. Becton is a tackle by trade, so maybe the Eagles would give him a contract to keep him right where he is, and where he is he has repeatedly said he is happy. A lot of that has to do with Stout and the winning culture that exists in South Philly.
