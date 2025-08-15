The 5 Eagles Who Must Stand Out Vs. Browns
PHILADELPHIA - After two days of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week in advance of the two teams meeting again on Saturday in a preseason game, it's safe to assume most of the Eagles' key players will be observers.
That doesn't mean Saturday is meaningless, especially for the following five players who need to stand out, either to make a run at the initial 53-man roster or prove that they are still in the conversation for a meaningful role in the 2025 season.
5. - WR Darius Cooper - The undrafted rookie from Tarleton State has put himself in a position to make a run at the initial 53-man roster with a strong summer that's given him top billing for camp-darling status.
The fact that the Eagles have elevated Cooper's opportunities on special teams is a clear signal that the organization is trying to find ways to keep the St. Louis native around, but the stocky 5-foot-11, 210-pound playmaker must do his part by finishing the summer the same way he started it.
4. - S Drew Mukuba - The second-round rookie took a step back when he missed six consecutive practices when it came to team drills with a shoulder injury. Now that Mukuba is back as a full participant, he's trying to kickstart a competition with Sydney Brown for the safety role opposite Reed Blankenship.
Brown, a physical downhill player, looked good in the red zone against Cleveland in practice on Thursday. Mukuba must counter by flashing his comfort in space as a coverage player while also proving his 5-foot-11, 186-pound frame won't be a detriment against tight ends like Dallas Goedert, who had bodied Mukuba on occasion in practice, and Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who did the same against Mukuba for a red-zone touchdown on Thursday.
3. - CB Jakorian Bennett - Bennett has been thrown into the deep end of the pool with some first-team reps since being acquired from Las Vegas just over a week ago. This will be the speedy Maryland product's first preseason action, and playing a clean game will go a long way into convincing Vic Fangio to put Bennett in the hopper to play opposite Quinyon Mitchell on the outside.
2. - LG Brett Toth - In the two practices since Landon Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury that required surgery, Toth has filled in as the starting left guard.
That puts the unheralded six-year veteran on the inside track to start Week 1 if Dickerson isn’t ready to go. However, the shift of Darian Kinnard over to the left side after spending the first 13 practices at either right guard or right tackle is a warning sign that Toth's hold on the position is tenuous.
A strong performance against the Browns could go a long way toward alleviating any concerns.
1. - CB Kelee Ringo - The Eagles were either trying to light a fire under Ringo on Thursday at practice or giving up on the player who was perceived to be the favorite for the CB2 job opposite Mitchell entering training camp.
Ringo needs to put a halt to what's been a tough week-plus dating back to the preseason opener against Cincinnati, when he was taken to the woodshed by Ja'Marr Chase.
Another poor performance against the Browns and the competition is likely shifted to Adoree' Jackson vs. Bennett, with Ringo pushed back to his special teams role on the coverage units.
