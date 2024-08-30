'The Boys In Brazil:' For Eagles, It's All Business
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be off to Sao Paulo, Brazil next week for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers for a battle of projected heavyweights in the NFC.
The first NFL game in the Land of Parrots and Palm Trees isn't anything more than a glorified business trip for the Eagles.
"We're down there to win a football game," superstar receiver A.J. Brown said.
The Eagles had a team meeting on Wednesday to discuss the environment and what the players should expect.
"They just kind of told us to stay in the hotel and stay in that area," offensive lineman Nick Gates said. "We're there to play a football game and that's kind of what they ended at. We're there for any two days. Business trip. Go in, hopefully get a win, and go home "
When it was revealed that the Eagles would be the NFL's Boys of Brazil, Brown sought out backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who spent two years in Brazil on a mission in the Sao Paulo area before playing at Stanford.
As the big day approaches, however, concerns over potential safety issues have grown and an enjoyable cultural adventure is turning into a list of "Don't Do's," according to Brown.
"We had a meeting yesterday, and there were a whole bunch of 'Don't Do's,'" Brown said. "So I'm just trying to go down there and win a football game, and come back home ... But after hearing all this stuff, I'm probably going to be in my room."
What were the 'Don't Do's' Brown learned about for Brazil?
"A lot, honestly," Brown smiled. "Things that we would normally do here, even something as simple as walking down the street with your phone in your hand, and stuff like that, which is kind of crazy."
Brown's running mate at WR, DeVonta Smith, seems even less-enthused about getting the passport stamped.
"No comment," Smith said when asked about his thoughts on playing in Brazil. "It's football, just line up."
International expansion is important for the NFL and Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie has gotten on board with that sentiment but giving up a home game against a foe that could be in the mix with the Eagles in potential postseason tiebreaking scenarios is problematic.
Add in the logistical nightmares in the most populous city in South America and you get the feeling the Eagles can't wait for Week 2.
"It shouldn't be tough to do," Brown said. "We're professionals. This isn't my first game, but it is my first game out of the country. So you just gotta put all of that into a factor, and try to navigate through that the best way that you can, and ultimately what are we down there to do? We're down there to win a football game.
"We're not down there to see the city, do all this other stuff. This is not a vacation."
MORE NFL: New Eagles Receiver Reminds DeVonta Smith Of Somebody Familiar