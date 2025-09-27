The Eagles Need To 'See' 'Saw' In Tampa
If you’re an Eagles fan driving down the road and get a little uneasy passing the neighborhood park, it might be subconscious, but it’s probably the seesaw giving you the agita with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule.
Children having fun has nothing to do with the Bucs’ recent penchant for having Philadelphia’s number. However, Todd Bowles’ devotion to the “saw” blitz concept might be the biggest reason for the Eagles’ struggles against the Tampa Bay defense.
“Saw” is basically a blitz coming off the edge in NFL parlance, usually from a slot defender or even a safety, often the most difficult to "see" for opposing running backs who need to identify their assignment quickly and decisively.
It can then be amplified with overloads if needed to put blockers in conflict. Think Antoine Winfield Sr. harassing Michael Vick in the infamous Joe Webb game back in 2010 for the concept hitting a home run.
Ironically, one of Bowles’ best defenders is Winfield’s son.
The Eagles’ messaging has been focused on better communication all week leading up to the game.
Bringing The House
“He brings everything,” star left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Bowles. “He's not scared to bring the house over and over again. Different looks, too. He can bring “Saw,” he can bring “Cat.”
"He's not afraid to show it and bring it. … It's a fun game, it really is. I mean, when you watch the film, just like, man, how does this guy keep getting away with it?"
While most are concerned with getting Barkley going in the running game, the more pressing issue this week could be the All-Pro running back identifying his assignment in blitz pickup, something that has been an issue early in the season.
It’s not just Barkley, of course, when it comes to answering the blitz.
The Jalen Hurts-era problems with sight adjustments when the QB1 is hot remains a significant issue, as does the idea of slowing down the pass rush with tempo being complicated by the heat and humidity of Tampa.
Hurts has atypically struggled against Bowles-led defenses, going 1-4 as a starter against the Bucs, including two of his three playoff defeats. The Super Bowl MVP has 5 touchdown passes vs. 6 turnovers in those games.
All that said, if the Eagles “see” “Saw” coming, their odds of winning against the Bucs will increase exponentially.