The NBA Coach Who Contributed To The Eagles' Culture

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has contributed to the Eagles' winning culture from afar.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have their own Director of Joy and with all due respect to GM Howie Roseman, by any objective measurement, Reggie White Lurie is the organization's best executive if you're grading job performance.

Reggie is the Eagles' team dog and on any given day the most popular Philadelphia employee among players, media members, and even fans when RWL makes an appearance at training camp during practice.

Full disclosure forces me to admit being in the running for Reggie's biggest fan but it seems as if safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson won that race after talking Kathy Mair, the Eagles' Player Resource Coordinator/Assistant Director of Player Engagement out of a Reggie Fathead that now resides over CJGJ's locker room stall.

"Joy" was a talking point at the NovaCare Complex this week after head coach Nick Sirianni reminded his team to relish the good times in the NFL after some frustration started building after a non-descript 22-16 win over Carolina in Week 14. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay also mentioned finding the joy in football earlier this week.

The idea for Sirianni came from nine-time NBA champion Steve Kerr.

"One thing that I look at is other people's cultures, and I've done a lot of the studying of that," Sirianni said Friday. "I was really interested in [Golden State Warriors Head Coach] Steve Kerr's [culture], and one of the things he talked about in his culture that I've read about – and I've never got a chance to talk to him but would love to talk to him – was just joy."

The newest move has been to start showing celebrations to the team in Monday meetings.

"We started at the beginning of this year, showing some of the celebrations there when we recap the game. It’s a little quick highlight video of the guys talking and showing our culture. Our tough, detailed, together culture," Sirianni said.

The coach just happened to be wearing a T-shirt that read "Tough, Detailed, Together" that was delivered to all the players this week.

"You guys don't get to go around this whole building, but there are a ton of pictures and video boards of our guys doing those things. That's inspired by Coach Kerr there. So we've had that with the video boards – you see those in the locker room – and the pictures," Sirianni said. "We like to point those things out. Just like we like to point out things from the game, whether mistakes or good things, and how we go over that, we thought that it would be good to do that same thing with culture points. Just the same way you go over game details.

"Because your culture is just as important as the things happening out there, and they're a result of the things that happen out there. So the celebration thing started this year as far as that goes."

Reggie approves.

