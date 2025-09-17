Tom Brady Gives Eagles Flowers After Chiefs Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on the season after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch this past Sunday.
It was a big day for the Eagles. Now, they will head into their tough Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC East standings and looking for more. The Eagles have a beast of a schedule to begin the 2025 season. The Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 and followed up with the win over the Chiefs in Week 2. Now, the Eagles are preparing to face the Rams in Week 3 and then follow up with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.
The Philadelphia Eagles got some praise from the legendary QB
The Eagles clearly haven't been at their best so far this season, specifically on offense, but they are doing what good teams do and finding ways to win games. NFL legend and current FOX analyst Tom Brady released his power rankings of the week after the Week 2 slate of games and gave the Eagles their flowers at No. 1.
"Look, I said it last week, someone has to beat the champs to knock them off the top spot," Brady said. "The Chiefs kept things close at Arrowhead this weekend, and I was there to watch, but Philly leaning on that defense to win the Super Bowl rematch. That one QB sneak play is still working, too, huh? Not controversial at all. You guys all love it. They should come up with a name for it, or something.
It's hard to argue against Brady's logic here. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have already beaten two teams with lofty aspirations in the Cowboys and the Chiefs. It may not have been pretty, but things are going to the Eagles' way so far this season. You'll hear a lot about the passing offense and the "Tush Push" and stuff like that, but that doesn't matter in the standings. The Eagles are 2-0 and on to face Los Angeles.
