Eagles Today

Two Eagles Are Named NFLPA All-Pros

Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were honored by their peers.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The NFLPA announced its third-annual All-Pro team and two Eagles players were honored, one on each side of the football.

Running back Saquon Barkley was named an All-Pro after becoming the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards despite sitting out Week 18. Barkley finished with a franchise record 2,005 yards, a number 100 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105.

Overall Barkley had the eighth-most rushing yards all-time and became the first player in NFL history with 2,000-plus yards. 13 or more touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards or more per carry.

With Barkley leading the way, Philadelphia rushed for a franchise record 3,048 yards, the sixth-most in NFL history, and became only the second team to rush for 3,000 or more yards and 25-plus touchdowns joining the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165 yards and 30 TDs).

Also named an All-Pro by his peers was second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who finished the regular season with 4 1/2 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 45 pressures despite a constant slew of double teams.

The league's Players Association started to name an All-Pro team in 2022 claiming "For too long, we allowed everyone else to define the best of us as players. Now, we make the call with the Players' All-Pro Team."

