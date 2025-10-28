Vic Fangio Reacts To Defender Coming On Strong During Eagles' Winning Streak
The Eagles had a season-high five sacks against the Giants on Sunday, nearly doubling their season total of 11 coming into the game. Vic Fangio didn’t seem very impressed.
“I think our rush could have been better,” said the defensive coordinator.
Maybe help on the defensive line will come between now and the 4 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday. If not, well, Fangio didn’t pull any punches there, either, when he was asked if he thinks the makeup of the room will allow him to do what he wants.
“It has to be,” he said.
Help On Edge Expected After Bye
The Eagles will get help in some form. Nolan Smith is expected back after the bye week. He hasn’t played since Week 3, all the way back on Sept. 21. Brandon Graham should be ready for a role after sitting out against the Giants after unretiring just days before the game.
“BG's working his way back into football shape, playing shape,” said Fangio. “Hopefully, we will get Nolan back here soon. So, that's two guys that we haven't had since whenever Nolan went out. So yeah, it's looking to be better, and we're working Jihaad (Campbell) there some. Jalyx (Hunt) has played (well) all year, I think. Obviously, he's had his plays he'd like to have back, but he is a young guy who's progressing, so we're in good shape there.”
General manager Howie Roseman may feel differently and bring another player in via a trade. Fangio was asked what his internal input is in trade discussions.
“Very miniscule,” was his reply.
As you can tell by now, Fangio didn’t put together too many paragraphs in his answers when he met with reporters on Tuesday.
Until the topic of Hunt was approached. The outside linebacker has put together strong back-to-back weeks during the Eagles’ two-game winning streak, notching a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Vikings in a 28-22 win and recording his first sack of the season and that came in a big spot. The second-year third-round draft pick also had a career-high nine pressures on New York rookie Jaxson Dart.
Hunt’s first sack came when the Giants were facing a third-and-10 inside the Eagles' red zone with a minute to go in the third quarter. Trailing 24-10 at the time, a touchdown would’ve put New York within one score, but Hunt’s 3-yard sack forced the Giants to kick a field goal.
“We know it’s hard to get sacks in this league,” said Hunt after the Eagles beat Minnesota. “They get paid, we get paid and sacks take a lot of effort, a lot of scheming. You have to be rushing the right way for when the time comes.”
Despite starting his career in the Ivy League, as a safety at Cornell, Hunt has grown as quickly into being an outside linebacker as he has as a first-year starter.
“We liked him in the draft, obviously … and did like his potential,” said the DC. “In spite of his lack of background, what we saw in the draft process has proven to be true. He's just going to get better and better the more he plays.”
The 24-year-old Hunt has done a good job of holding the fort, playing 66 percent of the defensive snaps as others at his position have fallen by the wayside, such as Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Azeez Ojulari, and Smith.
