What Eagles' Trade Deadline Decision Means For Philadelphia
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline just came and passed on Tuesday and surprisingly the Philadelphia Eagles didn't pull off a splash.
This is somewhat shocking as the Eagles have been known over the years to be aggressive at the deadline. While this is the case, it doesn't mean that general manager Howie Roseman made the wrong decision.
Philadelphia has been in trade rumors for weeks, but the deadline didn't produce as much fireworks as expected. There was a time when Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Budda Baker all were mentioned as trade candidates among other stars. None were moved ahead of the deadline. They would've made some sense for the Eagles, but they don't have any glaring holes.
It only would've made sense to part ways with draft compensation if the team got a clear upgrade like Garrett, Crosby, or Baker. Philadelphia has won four straight games and is 6-2 on the season heading into a clash with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles are looking like a real threat to make some noise in the NFC East and have such a well-built roster that they didn't need to go out and make a move now. Philadelphia already is in a good position.
Philadelphia still could add if it wanted to by targeting the free agent market. This seems like a more likely option anyway. The Eagles could add the same type of depth in free agency as the trade market without giving up draft picks. This is a sign that the front office likes the team that they put together, and fans should, too.
