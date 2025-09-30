Eagles-Patriots Mock Trade Cuts Ties With AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to watch across the National Football League.
There are a few reasons for that fact. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champions and with that title, comes plenty of buzz. The Eagles play in one of the biggest markets in the NFL in Philadelphia, which helps to amplify the team as well. But, with that being said, the market does tend to lead to some quick negative chatter about the team. Even at 4-0, there's negative buzz around Philadelphia right now.
All season to this point the struggles with the offense has been talked about more than the fact that the Eagles already have beaten the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and currently are one of just two teams that are undefeated, along with the Buffalo Bills.
But, the noise has been about the passing offense and things of that nature. AJ Brown's post after the Week 4 matchup didn't help and has kept the conversation going. So much so that there has been some wild mock trades including his name already this week. For example, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay shared a column talking about trades that would put "fringe" contenders over the top. They floated an AJ Brown-to-New England Patriots mock trade.
The Philadelphia Eagles don't seem likely to make a move
"New England Patriots receive: WR A.J. Brown," Kay said. "Philadelphia Eagles receive: 2026 second-round draft pick, 2027 second-round draft pick. The Patriots may have looked great in all three phases of their 42-13 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers, but there's still a clear need for this 2-2 squad to add some receiver help to unlock Drake Maye's vast potential. Despite making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Maye has been inconsistent as a passer throughout his short tenure in the pros. After completing 14 of his 17 throws for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4, the second-year signal-caller is still seeking the first 300-yard game of his career.
"While Stefon Diggs' breakout six-catch, 101-yard outing inspires confidence that the veteran might become the WR1 this unit has long lacked, the Patriots don't have a single pass-catcher with 20 catches on the season. The rushing attack hasn't made up for it, either, averaging a lowly 101.3 yards per game. Rather than hope Diggs can remain healthy and productive while rekindling his superstar status, the Pats should instead trade for a true lead wideout in A.J. Brown."
There's no denying that Brown would help the Patriots. But, this just more noise. The NFL trade deadline will come in November and it's a pretty safe bet that Brown isn't going to go anywhere. The Eagles are the reigining champs. Teams called in the offseason and were shut down. Now, the Eagles are undefeated after playing the toughest part of their schedule. Why trade away a guy like Brown right now? Even if he is upset, the Eagles are winning. Trading Brown hurts the team's chances at a repeat. And, therefore, it makes no sense.
