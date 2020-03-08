Who is the Best of the Top 3 WRs in Draft?

In this corner, weighing in at 198 pounds…CeeDee Lamb.

In the other corner, weighing in at 193 pounds…Jerry Jeudy.

And in the final corner, weighing in a 188 pounds…Henry Ruggs.

These are the three contenders for becoming the first wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft, beginning April 23 and running through April 25 in Las Vegas.

Jeudy and Riggs were teammates at the University of Alabama. Lamb is the outlier.

Ding, ding, ding...here we go:

CEEDEE LAMB

Tale of the Tape

Size: 6-2, 198

Arms: 32¼

Hands: 9¼

40 time: 4.5

Other Combine results: 11 bench press reps, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 124-inch broad jump

Notes to know: Was an All-American as a freshman, besting the Oklahoma record for most yards by a freshman receiver with 807, with a 17.5 yards per catch average and seven touchdowns…Led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 1,327 yards last year, averaging a nation-best 21.4 yards per catch, tips in the FBS among those with 40-plus receptions and 14 touchdowns in 13 starts.

Combine Q & A:

Q: You played with three different standout quarterbacks in your career, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, what was the experience like?

A: “Not many people can say they played with three Heisman finalists and two of them winning. I think I had a great college career with a great group of quarterbacks. My plan was to help them out a lot and I feel like I did a little bit. But those guys work their tails off and I was just trying to match their energy, and the production showed up on the field.

“They were all different. Different playing styles, different ways of learning. They all adjusted to the game differently.”

Q: Your thoughts on this receiver class as a whole?

A: “This receivers class this year is honestly unbelievable in my eyes. You can’t really go wrong with anybody you draft in the first, second, third or fourth rounds. Doesn’t matter. The seventh. You’re going to get a great pick. Me and the guys, we were just talking about it yesterday, we’re very deep in this class.”

Q: What separates you rom Jeudy and Ruggs as the top receivers in this class?

“We all are different receivers. I don’t know how to answer that. Those guys are really talented. I feel like I’m talented enough to be in that position and that argument. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

JERRY JEUDY

Tale of the tape

Size: 6-1, 193

Arms: 32 1/8

Hands: 9½

40 time: 4.45

Other Combine results: 35-inch vertical, 120-inch broad jump, 4.53 20-yard shuttle

Notes to know: Jeudy joined former Tide WR and current Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper as a Biletnikoff Award winner after a strong sophomore season where he was a consensus first-team All-American…Made 159 catches for 2,742 yards (17.2 average per catch) in three seasons at ’Bama…Scored touchdowns in 24 of his last 28 games.

Combine Q & A:

Q: Thoughts on being considered the top receiver?

A: “It's very humbling really, being named one of the top receivers in the class, among all these great receivers. There's a lot of great receivers in this class. Very humbling…I feel like everybody should think they're the best receiver coming out in the class. Everyone should have the feeling that they're the best, that's the mindset you need to have.”

Q: What separates you from the other receivers in this class?

A: “There are some things we do different. I don't really like to compare myself to other players, but I feel I can do it all. I can play inside I can play outside. I know how to sit in zones and find ways to get open. I don't really care where I get chosen, where I get picked. I just know wherever I go, they're going to get the best out of me. I'm going to come out and compete, work hard each and every day to show them why I'm the best.”

Q: What's the biggest thing you need to work on?

A: “I need to work on my strength and getting stronger. In this league they got bigger opponents, bigger defenders. I need to be able to get off the jam and make the blocks I need to make.”

HENRY RUGGS

Tale of the tape

Size: 5-11, 188

Arms: 30½

Hands: 10 1/8

40 time: 4.27

Other Combine results: 42-inch vertical, 131-inch broad jump

Notes to know: Averaged 18.7 yards per catch last year, with seven touchdowns…Kickoff returner, averaging 23.8 yards on 12 kickoffs…Ability to work all three levels of a defense and can turn a slant or crossing route into a big gain.

Combine Q & A:

Q: What do teams want to know about you?

A: “What type of player I am. Am I gonna be a guy that they can trust. I feel like I bring everything. I’m a playmaker. I don’t just pride myself on just speed. I want to be a guy can do everything on the field. I get downfield to block for my teammates, just as they do the same for me. I play without the ball, and with the ball in my hands I can make a play.”

Q: Should you be in consideration for the number one receiver drafted?

A: I’m gonna always say yes, because I’m not just a speed guy. I’m a complete receiver. I’m ready to do whatever I need to do in whatever position I end up at.”

Q: Who are you most similar to among guys in the NFL right now?

A: I’m gonna go with Tyreek Hill. I’m not the biggest guy. I’m fast, I’m quick, and I know I can make plays with the ball in my hands. He’s probably a little more built than me. I’m, what, an inch taller? He’s a guy that I could be compared to.”

MY VERDICT

Lamb wins by a narrow decision. He nudged ahead based on his yards per catch average at 21.4. That’s insanely good.

I believe there is a good chance he goes No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals and is paired again with one of his former Oklahoma quarterbacks, Kyler Murray.

Ruggs is the runner-up. His speed will play early in his career and, while he doesn’t figure to be a high-target receiver in his first year, he will develop into a high-volume pass catcher as his career progresses. Like that he can be a threat out of the backfield running the ball, too.

Jeudy is a shade below the other two, and it is because he had a few careless drops this past season and needs to increase consistency with his hand-eye coordination at times. Not a huge concern, but just enough to push him into third.