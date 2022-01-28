Who Stays, Who Goes: Defensive Tackles

After Fletcher Cox, who may not return of Eagles opt to explore a trade, Javon Hargrave, who is in the final year of his contract, and Milton Williams, expect upgrades

Fletcher Cox remains a fixture on the defensive line, wrapping up his 10th season as such with the Eagles.

Will there be an 11th?

Cox got a bit touchy when asked the day after the Eagles’ season ended with a playoff loss in Tampa Bay if he has had any conversations with management about being back next season.

“Man, I’ve made it clear I mean I’m happy where I am right now,” he said. “If you want to ask me any questions about that I can probably give you (agent) Todd France’s number and he can probably update you on that. But other than that, I’m not open to talking about any type of contract situations or me being here.”

The Eagles had their eyes and ears wide open on talks involving trading Cox leading up to the most recent trade deadline, but nothing developed.

There’s a chance the Eagles revisit some of those discussions in the offseason, and that means there is at least some kind of percentage that Cox will not return.

The defensive tackle group is next in our series looking at who stays, who goes this offseason.

Cox will stay, barring a trade.

After a slow start this season, Cox came on late and finished with 3.5 sacks, 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Other keepers in the group include Javon Hargrave, who was just named to his first Pro Bowl after a standout season, and rookie third-round draft pick Milton Williams.

Cox had plenty to say about both.

He called Williams his favorite player to watch this season.

“I could see just day by day his progression,” said Cox. “I tell him, hey man, the things I’m doing, it just didn’t happen overnight, it came with time. It came from older guys when I was a rookie like Cullen Jenkins and Trent Cole.”

RELATED: Who stays, Who Goes: Interior Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated

Williams had two sacks, 30 tackles with six for loss while playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

Hargrave got off to a torrid start with six sacks in his first five games. Then offenses started paying more attention to him. Still, he ended the season with a career-high 7.5 sacks, 63 tackles with nine for loss, and a forced fumble.

“He worked his butt off,” said Cox. “He took care of his body, he was healthy. He came into training camp in really good shape. We just kind of learned from each other each year. I think he always joked about the biggest thing that he thinks has helped him is the little cheat code I gave him on game day or during the week or just during the course of a series on the sideline making adjustments.

“Just really trying to explain to him how the offense is trying to attack the defense. And those little conversations have elevated his game. I’m super excited for him. He had a really good year.”

Sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu was used sparingly in his rookie season, making it into just five percent of the defensive snaps, figures to return as does Marvin Wilson, who was signed to a reserve/futures contract.

Raequan Williams who spent two seasons with the Eagles and played seven games was not signed to a futures contract.

Also, Hassan Ridgeway is a free agent who is unlikely to stay.

RELATED: Who Stays, Who Goes: Offensive Tackles - Sports Illustrated

So, do the math and it looks like the Eagles could certainly stand to upgrade the position, especially considering the uncertain status of Cox and the fact that Hargrave is entering the final year of a three-year, free-agent deal signed in 2020.

There are some intriguing names on this year’s free-agent market, from veterans such as Brandon Williams Linval Joseph to younger players such as Larry Ogunjobi and Vernon Butler, among many others.

The draft also offers some interesting prospects, including a pair from Georgia in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal or second-day possibilities such as Houston’s Logan Hall, Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, and Connecticut’s Travis Jones.

NOTE: Check out the entire series at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.