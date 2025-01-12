Why Jalen Hurts' Status Is X-Factor For Eagles-Packers Wild Card
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few hours away from kicking off against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs.
The NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday with the Houston Texans facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Baltimore Ravens also took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Houston and Baltimore both won to advance to the Divisional Round.
The Eagles will try to do the same on Sunday against the Packers. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the biggest thing to watch out for is star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts hasn't seen any game action since Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.
He suffered a concussion in the Week 16 loss and missed the final two games of the season. There were a lot of question marks about his status for the playoffs, although he seems to be completely fine. While this is the case, will he have any rust after a few weeks away from game action? The Week 16 clash against the Commanders was on Dec. 22.
Hurts was red-hot entering the Week 16 contest before going down with the concussion. In Week 15, he had arguably his best game of the season with 290 passing yards, two touchdown passes, 15 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. The passing offense had struggled for three weeks going into the contest so on Sunday we will have to be on the look out for that.
The Eagles already took down the Packers once this season. Hurts will be worth watching on Sunday, though. He will be back on the field, but will there be rust?
