Eagles Today

Why 'Sustained Success' Is In The Eagles' Vocabulary

Nick Sirianni spoke about his mindset as the Eagles try to climb the mountain again in 2025.

John McMullen

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks with reporters prior to minicamp on June 10, 2025.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks with reporters prior to minicamp on June 10, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - "Repeat" is going to be a familiar refrain around the Philadelphia Eagles as the 2025 regular season approaches.

However, you won’t be hearing that terminology from inside the gates of the NovaCare Complex.

Call it a soft ban, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wants the current iteration of the team to stay in the moment. 

The rallying cry for the organization is “sustained success,” a more myopic approach than focusing on the end game at the expense of the work that might provide the opportunity to follow a Super LIX championship with another significant run toward Super Bowl LX.

“I focused on sustained success,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said when asked how he’s navigating winning a championship from a leadership perspective. “What were the common denominators of different coaches that I talked to or players that I talked to, or [Olympian] Michael Johnson, other sports that we talked to, what were the common denominators of sustained success? 

“Without getting into everything, I think there's two sides of it.”

The two sides essentially are to not look backward or forward. Stay in the moment.

“The main thing is [success] takes what it takes,” Sirianni explained. “You're going to have to be able to work extremely hard, and you're going to have to be able to overcome adversity. 

“You always have to be right in the moment of where you are.”

The dangers of satisfaction or desire only complicate matters.

“You rest on your laurels, you rest on your past accomplishments, and you're not here working or you're looking too far ahead of how do we do this again,” said Sirianni. “We're focused on our process and how we get better every single day. 

“If your process is right, then it gives you the best chance to win. It doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win, but it gives you the best chance to win. Our goal is just to focus and is to focus on where we are at this particular moment, to put the work in, to overcome the adversity, and the rest will take care of itself.”

MORE NFL: Eagles’ Defender Picks Up Some Heavyweight Endorsements

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News