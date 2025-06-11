Why 'Sustained Success' Is In The Eagles' Vocabulary
PHILADELPHIA - "Repeat" is going to be a familiar refrain around the Philadelphia Eagles as the 2025 regular season approaches.
However, you won’t be hearing that terminology from inside the gates of the NovaCare Complex.
Call it a soft ban, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wants the current iteration of the team to stay in the moment.
The rallying cry for the organization is “sustained success,” a more myopic approach than focusing on the end game at the expense of the work that might provide the opportunity to follow a Super LIX championship with another significant run toward Super Bowl LX.
“I focused on sustained success,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said when asked how he’s navigating winning a championship from a leadership perspective. “What were the common denominators of different coaches that I talked to or players that I talked to, or [Olympian] Michael Johnson, other sports that we talked to, what were the common denominators of sustained success?
“Without getting into everything, I think there's two sides of it.”
The two sides essentially are to not look backward or forward. Stay in the moment.
“The main thing is [success] takes what it takes,” Sirianni explained. “You're going to have to be able to work extremely hard, and you're going to have to be able to overcome adversity.
“You always have to be right in the moment of where you are.”
The dangers of satisfaction or desire only complicate matters.
“You rest on your laurels, you rest on your past accomplishments, and you're not here working or you're looking too far ahead of how do we do this again,” said Sirianni. “We're focused on our process and how we get better every single day.
“If your process is right, then it gives you the best chance to win. It doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win, but it gives you the best chance to win. Our goal is just to focus and is to focus on where we are at this particular moment, to put the work in, to overcome the adversity, and the rest will take care of itself.”
MORE NFL: Eagles’ Defender Picks Up Some Heavyweight Endorsements