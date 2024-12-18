Why the Eagles Need Bryce Huff
PHILADELPHIA - For the most part, Eagles fans have viewed Bryce Huff as a disappointment after the edge rusher signed a three-year, $51 million deal in the offseason to be the centerpiece of Philadelphia's reworked pass rush.
Using that contract and those expectations as a measuring stick, there is little argument that the fifth-year pro underachieved in 10 games before wrist surgery in November.
Shortly after Huff was shut down and placed on injured reserve, fellow edge player Brandon Graham tore his triceps, a likely season-ending injury for the 15-year stalwart.
Those two injuries in short order meant Vic Fangio was down 50% of his original rotation on edge.
Over the past month, Fangio has essentially scaled back to a three-man rotation of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt.
Fangio has noted that he’s used a three-man rotation in the past when he was the DC in San Francisco and believes it can work.
“It can be done. I've seen it done personally. There is no reason why you can't,” Fangio said.
The good news is that a healthy Huff means there is no reason to try to continue to get by in a shorthanded fashion.
The Eagles started Huff’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday, a clear indication the veteran will be back for the postseason at the bare minimum.
If things go well in practice this week, Huff could even be activated for Sunday’s game at Washington where a win for the 12-2 Eagles would clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Huff suffered the injury in pre-game warmup before a win over Jacksonville on Nov. 3 and was limited in subsequent games at Dallas and against Washington. An NFL source said that Huff tried to play through the injury as long as possible before it was decided it would be best for Huff to have the surgery in an effort to be better prepared to help during the postseason.
Through the 10 games he did play, Huff notched 10 tackles, 2 ½ sacks, and a forced fumble while playing in 225 defensive snaps.
Despite the underachieving narrative, Huff’s snaps, while limited, were somewhat effective. Pro Football Focus had graded Huff at No. 43 of the 116 edge rushers who’ve played enough to be ranked this season.
In a more limited role, Huff should be able to give Fangio enough to lighten the load for Hunt and supplement Sweat and the emerging Smith.
