Will Jalen Hurts Play Vs. Cowboys? Latest Update On Eagles Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have some big questions to answer heading into their Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia had some bad luck in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles had a chance to clinch the division but star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion and missed most of the game. The Eagles fought hard but ended up losing, 36-33.
Now, the Commanders technically still are alive in the division and the Eagles are heading into a big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. A win would clinch the division while a loss would continue to open the door for Washington if it wins this week.
Will Hurts play? That question still is up in the air. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on Christmas Day that Hurts didn't practice, but Philadelphia didn't have practice.
"Eagles QB Jalen Hurts did not practice today due to his concussion," Schefter said
The Eagles shared an injury report but it was just an estimate because there was no practice. Hurts was listed as "DNP" along with the likes of Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Lane Johnson, and others.
There's certainly a chance Hurts could miss the contest as there hasn't been much of an update on his status since going down with the concussion. The Eagles will return to practice on Thursday and we should get a much clearer idea about Hurts' availability afterward.
More NFL: Eagles Should Pursue Ex-Patriots Star in Free Agency