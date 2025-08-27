Howie Roseman Hints At Eagles' Next Move
The Philadelphia Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but it certainly won't be the final version of the roster when things are all said and done.
The Eagles will kick off the 2025 season in just eight days with a Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will raise the Super Bowl LIX banner and although the team announced the 53-man roster, there will surely be guys to join -- and leave it -- before kick-off.
In fact, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made it clear that they are not done adjusting this roster, yet.
What do the Eagles have up their sleeve next?
"I would say this: I would say we're not done here," Roseman said. "We're not done. We'll see what happens in the next 24 hours. I think I said this the last time we spoke: We've got a lot of (2026 NFL Draft) picks here and we're happy to use those picks in the draft, but I think, for us, the early part of the season, September, we've got to see what we have. If we need something, I'll do whatever I can to help this football team and be aggressive and (Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO) gives me that opportunity to do that and so, I don't think that we're done. This is a work in progress."
The Eagles haven't been afraid to make a trade over the last week or so, that's for sure. The Eagles acquired John Metchie III from the Houston Texans, Sam Howell and a sixth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and traded Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Teams are allowed to start making practice squads on Wednesday and claiming players who were let go ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Expect the Eagles to be active on waivers and maybe even make another trade or two before it is all said and done and they take on the Cowboys in primetime.