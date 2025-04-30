Zack Baun Became Must-Watch Tape For Eagles First-Round Draft Pick
PHILADELPHIA - Jihaad Campbell gave an answer perhaps not many were expecting when he was asked which defensive players he watches and learns from in the NFL. Roquan Smith didn’t come to mind. Nor were Fred Warner or Micah Parsons the first players he mentioned.
“I've got to definitely go with Zack Baun for sure,” he said.
That might be the first time a prospect mentioned Baun when asked which players he studies.
It was a year ago that Baun was dipping his toes into unfamiliar waters, adjusting to life in a new city with a new team and new teammates. It was the great unknown, which is sort of what the 10 players the Eagles draft last weekend are up against.
They will find, like Baun, that things can change quickly – for the better or worse. Baun’s changed for the better, as Campbell learned. It was a savvy move by Campbell to mention his future teammate.
“Him just being versatile and his instincts and his reaction to his awareness of the game is definitely special,” he said.
It was then that the Eagles’ first-round draft pick mentioned Warner and Parsons as the other two he watches.
“(Warner) definitely has lot of great instincts to him, too,” said Campbell. “And obviously a guy like Micah Parsons, a guy that can do it all.”
Baun had a special breakout season, which helped him land a three-year contract worth p to $54 million to stick around Philadelphia for a while.
The Eagles’ linebacker landed on Campbell’s radar only recently, and why not after the season Baun had. He was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Eagles in tackles with 150, collecting 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. In the four playoff wins, he again led the team with 32 tackles, adding two interceptions – one in Super Bowl LIX - two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Campbell paid attention.
“Just football evolving and that type of guy being in the number one defense in the nation, which is Philadelphia Eagles, and I got a chance to definitely watch some film and watch some tape on him,” he said, “and just see how special he is.”
Now, the two linebackers could find themselves on the field at the the same time this fall.
