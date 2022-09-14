Zech McPhearson "Has Come Leaps and Bounds," Earns NFC Honor

Maybe you’re thinking, ‘What another special teams story?’

This is the third this week, but this one needs to be written.

Zech McPhearson was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week becoming the first Eagles player to earn the award on kickoff weekend since DeSean Jackson in 2009. The ending of a 13-year drought deserves another piece.

Jackson won for returning a punt 85 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the 2009 opener. He had two returns for a total of 106 yards in the 38-10 win.

The Eagles special teams struggled at times last year in both return and return coverage.

Yet, in the second year as the special teams coordinator, Michael Clay already has three players pick up the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards did last year when he blocked a fourth-quarter punt in Carolina that led to the Eagles’ game-winning touchdown.

Kicker Jake Elliott did it last year when he accounted for 16 points in a November win over the Saints. Elliott would also go on to capture the NFC Special, Teams Player of the Month award.

McPhearson won his based on thwarting the Detroit Lions’ surprise onside kick with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter, right after the Lions cut into the Eagles’ lead and trailed 31-21. Philadelphia took advantage of the recovery that gave them good field position, traveling 49 yards in five plays to get a 1-yard TD run from Boston Scott.

It was the final points of the day for the Eagles in a 38-35 win.

McPhearson, a fourth-round draft pick last year, also had two special teams tackles as the team’s gunner on punts.

“Zech has done an outstanding job from year one to year two just in learning the entirety of the special teams, the grasping it, and becoming a leader on the outside,” said Clay. “…He's come leaps and bounds, and we're going to lean on him. He's still going to get better and better at it.”

The other players of the week were:

Offense: Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who ran for 164 yards and a touchdown and added six catches for 30 yards and the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Defense: Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu, who had seven tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

In the AFC, KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the award on offense, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on defense, and Cleveland kicker Cade York.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.