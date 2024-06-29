Zech McPhearson Is Excited About Vic Fangio's Defense
Life often isn't fair but you won't find a woe-is-me mentality from Eagles cornerback Zach McPhearson, who was back in the area Friday to host his second annual 7-on-7 Summer Classic.
South Jersey high schools Millville, Pleasantville, Eastside, and Camden Catholic sharpened their skills for their upcoming seasons under the tutelage of McPhearson in Voorhees, N.J. His teammate and friend Milton Williams was also supposed to host the classic but flight issues prevented that.
McPhearson and Williams have become good friends after entering the NFL with the Eagles in the same 2021 draft class.
Both players are in different stages of their careers, though. Williams is entering his contract year after being selected in the third round of the 2021 process as a penciled-in starter and an Achilles injury has McPhearson, a 2021 fourth-rounder, fighting for his Eagles' life.
Prior to an Aug. 12 preseason game at Baltimore last year, McPhearson, a Texas Tech product via Penn State, was penciled in as Avonte Maddox's backup in the slot.
As a top backup, McPhearson got extensive work against the Ravens before coming down awkwardly while attempting to breakup a pass, and just like that, his season was over.
The dominoes continued to fall with Maddox tearing his pec in a Week 2 game against Minnesota. The slot became a revolving door and the single-biggest weakness in the freefall from No. 1 pass defense to No. 31.
Perhaps in a parallel universe, a healthy McPhearson got his opportunity and the Eagles don't make the kind of overcorrection they did at the position.
Since McPhearson's injury, the Eagles have brought in six new corerbacks, including two top-40 picks in the 2024 draft -- Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean -- as well as NFL-level players in Isaiah Rodgers, Tyler Hall, and Parry Nickerson, as well as undrafted hopeful Shon Stephens.
McPhearson is ready to compete. He still wasn't fully cleared for spring work but claims he's 100 percent and will be ready for the bell and excited for what Fangio has in store when the Eagles report on July 23.
"Old-school, that's good ball. That's what we want," McPhearson said of Fangio's defense when taking with Rob Kuestner of NBC10. "It's hard-nosed football. We are gonna stop the run and defend the pass and make some plays when the ball is being thrown."
The numbers game may look daunting but the glass is half full for McPhearson, who believes opportunity is all he needs in Fangio's scheme.
"That's the kind of ball we like, the kind of ball we grew up on," McPhearson said. "It allows players to play fast, play free and make a lot of plays from the D-Line to the linebackers to the secondary. Vic is bringing something good to this defense that hasn't been around for about a year now."
