PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 predictions for the season as the Eagles prepare to raise the current against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (4:25 p.m.). This team should be better than last year's version.

BEST PLAYER

So many to choose from here - Moro Ojomo can have the kind of 2022 season Javon Hargrave did, when he had 11 sacks; Jalyx Hunt, who it feels like can roll out of bed and record double-figure sacks for the first time; and All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean.

Pick: Jalen Carter. He seems determined to have a huge season to prove the contract he was given wasn’t a waste. There will be double team after double team to defeat, but if he can do it, he could win the Associated Press’ Defensive Player of Year award.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Nothing Mitchell or DeJean does is a surprise, so they don’t quite fit this prediction. It’s that other guy in the secondary. Jihaad Campbell does, as does Tank Bigsby.

Pick: Riq Woolen. Like Carter, Woolen has a determination of his own, to parlay his one-year contract into a multi-year contract. Cornerbacks across the league are being paid big dollars – Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, and Denzel Ward being the latest.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

A lot of thought went into this, and it was difficult find one on a stacked roster. Jihaad Campbell? He has a great chance at being the biggest surprise. Cam Jurgens? Maybe, but only because a back issue could flare up at any time.

Pick: Jake Elliott. Perhaps not a stretch given his downward spiral the past two years.

MOST TOUCHDOWNS

Dallas Goedert was a force in the red zone last year, setting a single-season team record with 11 touchdowns, most of which were inside the 20. The offense will look different this year, and his opportunities to score in the red zone could decrease.

Pick: Saquon Barkley had 15 in 2024. He will come close to that this year. Call it 14. Pencil Barkley in for the most rushing yards (not exactly a bold prediction) with 1,450.

JALEN HURTS OUTPUT

It’s a big year for the now 28-year-old quarterback in his seventh season. My guess is he will show why he is the winner he is - one who has not missed the playoffs in his five seasons as the full-time starter.

Passing numbers: 3,450 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Rushing numbers: 525 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Eagles WR Makai Lemon at minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

BEST ROOKIE

There are only two options, unless second-round Eli Stowers somehow develops quickly. The two in the running here are first-rounder Makai Lemon and third-rounder Markel Bell. Lemon will have more opportunities to make an impact.

Pick: Lemon.

SACK LEADER

Jonathan Greenard can do it if he stays healthy, something he couldn’t do in the summer when a pec strain prevented him from participating in a single practice. Nolan Smith has the ability, but again, health could be a factor.

Pick: Jalyx Hunt. He did it last year with 6.5. My expectation is for him to double that and collect 13.

INTERCEPTION LEADER

It won’t be Hunt, like it was last year. He could still get two or three, the number he reached last year. It could very easily be Quinyon Mitchell, who is still looking for his first in the regular season. Cooper DeJean got some strong consideration.

Pick: Riq Woolen. With Mitchell and DeJean lurking, teams will test him. He had six as a rookie and has had at least one pick in every one of his NFL seasons. Give him five.

RECEIVING AND TACKLE LEADERS

This feels obvious, so let's get to it.

DeVonta Smith will break A.J/ Brown’s record for the most receiving yards in a season, which stands at 1,496. Give him plus-1,500.

Zach Baun has led the Eagles in tackles the past two years. No reason to think he won’t do it again. Give him 140.

RECORD

The Eagles will win a third straight NFC East title with 11 wins. It’s an even-numbered year, and they’ve been to the Super Bowl in each of the last two even-numbered seasons – 2022 and 2024. The streak will end, though, in a game against the Rams, whether that’s in the Divisional Round or the NFC title game.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!