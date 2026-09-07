5 Reasons The Eagles Are Way Better Than Last Year's Wild Card Disappointment

The regular season is finally here for the Philadelphia Eagles.

No more offseason chatter or training camp evaluations, everything counts starting this Sunday. After an offseason of A.J. Brown trade talk, Jalen Carter contract discussions, and the changes made to the football team -- the Eagles finally will play a regular season football game.

This team is better than last year. The 2025 Eagles had more talent, but didn't live up to those expectations. This year's team is a Super Bowl contender, but there are teams better in the NFC this year.

Games are played on the field for a reason. The Eagles should win a third straight NFC East title and make the playoffs, but how far they get relies on this running game and defense (yes they'll both be good this year).

Why are the Eagles better this year than last? There are quite a few reasons why this team is better.

1. The offensive line is healthy

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Eagles offense last season was the health of the offensive line. Kevin Patullo struggled as a play caller, but he couldn't do much with the passing game with a banged up Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson. The Eagles had to result to running the ball more.

Dickerson is healthy entering the season, and Johnson is entering his final year. Both players like the new offensive scheme by Sean Mannion, as it's designed to protect their bodies through the rigors of a 17-game season. Cam Jurgens -- who was also hurt last year -- is also 100%.

The Eagles offensive line was significantly banged up last year, and this was with Jordan Mailata and Tyler Steen playing well. If the three Pro Bowl offensive lineman can stay on the field, this offense will be significantly better this year than in 2025.

2. This offense is based off the run game and Saquon Barkley

For all the talk of the pass game, the Eagles offense is still built around Barkley and the offensive line. The Eagles are going to run more outside zone this year, which will give the big play ability back to Barkley and keep his body fresh for 17 games.

Barkley behind a healthy offensive line is a dangerous combination, enough where the run game is going to dictate how the pass offense is going to go. The Eagles will throw the ball, and target the middle of the field, but Barkley and the run game will dictate the pass game.

This offense goes through Barkley, who should be much better this year than last.

3. The pass rush is the deepest in years

The biggest problem with the Eagles in the early going last year was the depth of the pass rush. They traded a third-round pick for Jaelan Phillips and saw how dominant their defense can be with Phillips in the fold.

The Eagles learned from their mistake and acquired Jonathan Greenard after losing Phillips in free agency. Not only is Greenard a better player than Phillips, but the Eagles also have a better version of Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. They also have better depth with Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa.

That's just on the edge. Defensive tackle has Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. All three are dominant defensive tackles, which will make life very difficult for opposing offensive lines.

If the Eagles have a lead, buckle up.

4. The CB2 problem is gone

The Eagles had a battle for CB2 all of training camp, with Adoree Jackson emerging as the starter for the season. Jackson was okay, but it was clear the Eagles needed an upgrade.

Tariq Woolen was a significant upgrade, enough where the Eagles could keep Cooper DeJena in the slot full time and a safety in base defense. The Eagles strengthened two positions by adding Woolen, who is a good outside cornerback in his own right.

Jackson isn't even in the league right now, while Woolen is a win-win signing for the Eagles. He adds much-needed length opposite Quinyon Mitchell, making the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL over the last two years even better.

This pass defense is going to be excellent in 2026 if healthy, especially with the pass rush getting pressure on the quarterback.

5. Jalen Hurts is the starting QB

Forget how Hurts is learning a new offense and if this is a "make-or-break" year for him. The reality? Hurts knows how to win football games. All the Eagles do is win games under Hurts, as he has a 57-25 record in his career as a starter -- an astonishing .695 win percentage.

Amongst active quarterbacks with 50+ career starts, Hurts is third on the list -- behind Patrick Mahomes (.754) and Lamar Jackson (.710). These three quarterbacks are in the top-10 in win percentage for quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era.

Hurts also is the only quarterback in NFL history to have 10+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns in his postseason career, the only quarterback in the history of the Eagles to go to two Super Bowls -- winning one.

No matter Hurts' faults, the Eagles win when he's on the field. If the Eagles allow Hurts to be Hurts and let him run the ball more, he'll win football games for this team -- just like he always does.

If Jalen Hurts is healthy, the Eagles will win football games. They'll figure things out, even if the offense doesn't go the way they plan.

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