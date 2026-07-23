The Philadelphia Eagles have a talented roster -- one of the best in the NFL.

They're deep at a lot of positions, even though the overall roster isn't as deep as in years past. The Eagles are certainly entering a transition year in 2026, which is expected given the young talent on their roster and the trading away of A.J. Brown.

Not even included in this is Jalen Hurts' uncertain future and the collection of older stars on their roster. Even though all of this, the Eagles are still Super Bowl contenders.

What positions are the deepest on the Eagles roster heading into training camp? What positions are the weakest? Let's break it down, and how things have changed when we last did this exercise in May.

12. Safety

The players: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

Cooper DeJean playing safety in a base defense notwithstanding, this is the weakest position group on the Eagles. Philadelphia doesn't have a starting safety set outside of Mukuba, although Epps is the favorite to get the other spot.

The Eagles just don't spend a lot of money at safety, as their $8.03 million is the fewest amount of cash spent on the position in the NFL. That can change if the Eagles acquire someone via trade, as they have the salary cap space to do so.

11. Guard

The players: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Hollin Pierce, Myles Hinton, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Jaeden Roberts, Jake Majors

The Eagles have one of the best left guards in the league when he's healthy in Dickerson. Steen is better than a lot of people give him credit for, and it will show with a healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson.

Behind the starters, there are a lot of questions. The Eagles signed Jordan for veteran guard depth, but there's no guarantee he'd make the roster. None of the other players have played a regular season snap at guard.

This will be an interesting camp battle for teh No. 3 guard spot. The Eagles are trusting on their younger players developing.

10. Tight end

The players: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Grant Calcaterra, Stone Smartt, E.J. Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Dae'Quan Wright

Goedert is a good tight end, even if he's 31 years old. He won't be the starting tightb end forever, which is where the depth of the position comes in.

Stowers is a good player with a promising future. He did not have a good minicamp, enough where Mundt is the TE2. This group is probably deeper than given credit for, but that depends on how Stowers contributes in year one.

9. Center

The players: Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors

Jurgens is a two-time Pro Bowl center. When healthy, he's one of the best in the NFL.

What about behind Jurgens? Kendall has the potential to be a good player, and he had a promising Week 18 start at center last season. That's a solid 1-2 punch at center if Kendall were to fill in.

8. Wide receiver

The players: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Danny Gray, Quez Watkins, Samori Toure, Erik Ezukanma

This position takes a tumble with A.J. Brown in New England. Brown is a top-5 receiver in football and will be missed this year, no matter Nick Sirianni's excitement for this new group.

The battle for WR2 will be interesting between Wicks, Lemon, and Brown. This position is much deeper in the top-4 than in previous years, even though replacing Smith a sthe WR2 will be difficult (Smith is the WR1 now).

7. Off-ball linebacker

The players: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell, Deontae Lawson

If Campbell become sthe player in year two the Eagles think he'll be, there's a lot to like with off-ball linebacker going forward. This position is deeper than many think, as Trotter Jr. can start for a lot of NFL teams.

The Eagles have three players at this position that can start in this league. That's a very good thing. Mondon's development has also been a plus for this roster.

6. Quarterback

The players: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Based on how the spring went and the new QB2 battle in place, this position dropped a bit.

Jalen Hurts is still a good quarterback, one the Eagles can win with no matter what offense they win. Even with Hurts' uncertain future after this yera, this position takes a hit with the uncertain future of McKee.

If the Eagles do move on from McKee, Dalton will be the QB2 and Payton the QB3. Would anyone feel confident in that depth chart, based on how poorly Payton struggled in minicamp and how Dalton didn't play that much better than McKee?

This is a position in flux, and it doesn't have to be.

5. Tackle

The players: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, John Ojukwu

Mailta and Johnson but tackle over off-ball linebacker on this list. Johnson is still one of the elite tackles in the game at 36 and Mailata is underrated at his position.

Bell and Johnson should be a fun battle for the No. 3 tackle job. The Eagles have been pleased with the development of Bell, who has an excellent chance to be the swing tackle in year one.

4. Running back

The players: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele

Even with Barkley getting the overwhelming majority of the touches, the Eagles are deep at this position. The Eagles have a dangerous 1-2 punch with Barkleya nd Bigsby, even if Bigsby has a limited role in this offense.

Shipley is the favorite to win the No. 3 job, as he had a strong minicamp. This is a good trio to have if that's who the Eagles roll with.

3. Pass rusher

The players: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa, Keyshawn James-Newby, Joshua Weru, Ta'Quon Graham, Jose Ramirez

The Eagles are set at this position, from 1 to 5. Brandon Graham may even join this group if the Eagles want him back.

Greenard is the premium pass rusher the Eagles needed this offseason, and he'll elevate the play of Hunt and Smith -- who are good players in their own right. Ebiketie is a good third down pass rusher, and should excel as the No. 4 pass rusher in this system.

The Eagles even added Epenesa after minicamp, which is a very good signing. This team is five deep at pass rusher, one of the most complete units in the NFL.

2. Cornerback

The players: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ambry Thomas, Shawn Wade

Mitchell and DeJean were First Team All-Pro selections last season. That immediately elevates this group, as the Eagles were the No. 1 pass defense in the league over the past two years.

Woolen was arguably the best player in minicamp. He'll get an entire year playing with Mitchell and DeJean, making this pass defense even better. Jone swa sthe underrated signing of the offseaosn, and very good backup to the top three.

We'll see how the rest of the position plays out, but hard to best this top four. The Eagles are deep at cornerback.

1. Defensive tackle

The players: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard, Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson

Don't need to say much when it comes to defense tackle. The Eagles are loaded.

The Eagles will have to get the extension talks with Carter done, and want him to be consistently dominant. Carter is still one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

Davis and Ojomo had their breakout seasons last year, and Ojomo will get a massive extension from someone this offseason. This is as good as a top-3 as any team will have in the league.

Young is a good No. 4, good enough where Robinson has to battle for a roster spot. Bernard has a lot of potential, but has never played football and is raw. Wilson was also an underrated UDFA signing that could play dividends.

Defensive tackle is the best position group on the Eagles. This is a very good sign the Eagles defense is going to be very good this year with defensive tackle, cornerback, and pass rusher as the top three position groups in the league.