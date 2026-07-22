Grading The Eagles Offseason Acquisitions In Terms Of Impact Heading Into Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles were busy this offseason, espeically on the free agent and trade market.

Did the Eagles hand out massive free agent deals? No, but with more cash available they were able to hand out bigger one-year deals than the previous offseason. They are also able to be aggressive in the trade market, adding depth at wide receiver and a premium pass rusher as a result.

Forget about the draft, these offseason acquisitions are going to play a major role for the Eagles' Super Bowl chances in 2026. We're going to grade them based on their impact heading into trading camp.

The players that receive high grades? We know they'll be impactful. The grades are also determined based on the contract as well.

These grades involve the significant free agent and trade acquisitions, the ones long before minicamp concluded. The grades don't count players re-signing with the team either.

Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

Grade: A+

This was a move the Eagles had to make this offseason after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Philadelphia found an upgrade over Phillips in Greenard, a player who has one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL over the last two years and has a knack for getting to the quarterback.

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt were excellent pas rushers when Phillips was around last year. Imagine a full season with Greenard.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Grade: B

Once the Eagles acquired Wicks, that was the first signal it was the end of the A.J. Brown era. the Eagles gave Wicks a one-year extension, in what is essentially a two-year trial to play a significant role in the pssing game.

If Wicks wins the WR2 role, he'll be asked to protect the football and provide consistent production. There's a lot of pressure on him this year. Wicks is the X-factor in this passing game, even if he's competing for the WR2 job.

Marquise Brown (WR)

Grade: A-

The early returns form Brown in minicamp have been good, as Brown has emerged into the WR2 competition. He was brought in for WR depth, but has showcased his ability to track down the deep ball -- which this Eagles offense could use.

Brown gives this wide receiver group more depth, which they didn't have last year. he could be a camp standout.

Jonathan Jones (CB)

Grade: A-

This was one of the underrated signings of the Eagles' entire offseason, just because what Jones brings to the cornerback position. Coming off a down year in Washington, Jones has experience in Vic Fangio's defense when Bill Belichick copied it a few years ago when he was with the Patriots.

Jones can play the outside and the slot, and is the top backup cornerback to the starting trio of Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen. He provides excellent depth at cornerback, and should play meaningful snaps in 2026.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Grade: A+

The Eagles spent real money on Woolen, giving him a one-year deal worth $12 million (all guaranteed). Woolen is going to start on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell, which is significant since Cooper DeJean can play the slot full-time in a nickel defense.

Woolen is in line for a big season, as the No. 1 pass defense over the past two years somehow got better.

Arnold Ebiketie (EDGE)

Grade: B

The acquisition of Greenard affects Ebiketie's playing time, but this actually benefits the Eagles. Ebiketie received $6 million to be a third-down pass rusher for the Eagles, and will have that role even with his snaps reduced.

The Eagles are four deep at pass rusher, and Ebiketie is going to provide valuable depth in the rotation. This grade may be significantly higher by the end of the year.

Johnny Mundt (TE)

Grade: B-

These's a lot to like with the Mundt signing. The Eagles needed to improve the blocking aspect of the tight end position and well get that with Mundt.

Don't expect a lot of targets in the passing game. That's not what Mundt's here for, as he's in line to be the TE2 to open camp.

Andy Dalton (QB)

Grade: C+

This grade would be a lot higher if Dalton was the QB3 entering camp. Based on how the spring fared, Dalton is the front runner to be the QB2 after getting more reps in the open practices than Tanner McKee.

The Eagles had excellent quarterback depth with Dalton as the QB3 and McKee as QB2. That depth will be questioned if McKee is traded. Dalton is a good veteran in the quarterback room, but there's a risk as a QB2 with McKee still around.

J.T. Gray (S)

Grade: C

Gray once was the premier special teams player in the NFL, making three All-Pro teams with the Saints. He still is an excellent special teams player, but the Eagles don't have a lot of depth at safety.

If Gray makes this roster, it's because of special teams. He won't be contributing to the safety spot, even though he's in a competition for the starting job.

Stone Smartt (TE)

Grade: C-

Smartt is a good blocker, but this is a one-year deala nd he's fighting for the fourth tight end spot on the roster. If the Eagles do keep four tight ends, Smartt has a chance to make the team.

A good special teams player, that's how Smartt would contribute to the Eagles.