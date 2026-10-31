3 Eagles Offseason Decisions Have Come Back to Haunt Them by Halloween

Things haven't gone the Philadelphia Eagles' way during the 2026 NFL season. The team has been completely decimated by injury issues, and they've also been plagued by some questionable decisions that were made by the organization over the offseason.

In honor of Halloween, let's look back at three offseason decisions that have already come back to haunt the Eagles this season.

Signing Jonathan Greenard to a monster extension

Philadelphia's decision to trade for, and immediately extend, linebacker Jonathan Greenard on a four-year, $98 million deal back in April has aged like milk. Greenard has been a complete non-factor for Philadelphia so far this season, in part because of injury issues and partly because of poor play.

Greenard has appeared in four games for Philly thus far and tallied just one tackle, one QB hit and one forced fumble. That's certainly not the production that you would expect from a player making as much as Greenard.

In fairness, the entire defense has struggled throughout the season, so it's tough to single out a specific player, but the Eagles had high hopes for Greenard when they signed him, and he certainly hasn't lived up to them thus far. It's safe to say that the organization might have a bit of buyer's remorse at this point.

Allowing Nakobe Dean to Escape to Las Vegas

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is having a stellar season in his first year as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's a quick summary of Dean's productive play as of late from CBS Sports:

"Dean is in the midst of a standout season, as he's recorded double-digit stops in four of his past five games and is tied for third in the NFL with 68 tackles through seven contests."

Dean has done a bit of everything for the Raiders' defense. Meanwhile, the Eagles sorely miss Dean's production on the field, as their linebacking corps has been struggling with consistency issues all season.

As an organization, you can't pay everyone. But, Dean was a player that the Eagles drafted and developed, and then they let him leave. That decision could continue to haunt Philadelphia.

Drafting Eli Stowers in the second round was a scary decision

The Eagles had a ton of options, and a ton of needs, when it came to their second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They opted to use that pick on tight end Eli Stowers from Vanderbilt, and thus far that decision hasn't paid off. Stowers has appeared in just one game for Philadelphia on the current campaign and he hasn't recorded a single reception.

It remains to be seen if the Stowers pick will ultimately pay off. Perhaps he'll eventually be the team's succession plan for Dallas Goedert. But it's tough to look at all of the needs on Philadelphia's roster this season and not think that their second round pick could have been better utilized elsewhere other than on Stowers.

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