Why Nakobe Dean Is So Valuable to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got solid play out of their linebackers in 2025, but after winning only three games, the front office knew they could not be content with any position on the roster.

With a combination of financial flexibility and attractive names on the free agent market, General Manager John Spytek and his front office decided to spend big on the position. They brought in two key players in Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker .

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We’ll focus on the former today, as Dean has been a topic of conversation due to his previous absences from OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Head coach Klint Kubiak has indicated that Dean has been around the team during practices.

Whether Dean’s lack of participation is injury-related or not, he is a key member of this Raiders defense and will be an important player during the 2026 season and beyond.

Let’s break down why the Raiders need Dean to be a core contributor this season.

Dean’s Importance

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a true thumper at middle linebacker, should Dean earn the green dot. He may not have the ideal size of the modern NFL linebacker (Washington Commanders rookie Sonny Styles fits this archetype), but he is intelligent and can blow up run plays.

Despite being 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Dean is a fairly athletic player at that linebacker spot. He can fly downfield and hit ball carriers, and he even has three forced fumbles and an interception in his four-year career.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles had a stacked defense during his time in Philadelphia, so he wasn’t relied upon heavily as a major contributor (27 starts in 47 career games). There were other factors that contributed to that, which we’ll get into, but he steps into a more important role in Las Vegas.

What Needs To Improve

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the biggest issues that has prevented Dean from becoming an elite NFL linebacker is his injury history. He has missed 21 games over four years, dealing with significant foot and knee injuries.

The Raiders need him to stay healthy if he is going to lead the second line, as he is a seriously impactful player when he is on the field. Dean is constantly around the football, totaling more than 220 tackles and 19 tackles for loss since 2022.

Dean also isn’t a very impactful blitzer, only recording seven and a half career sacks. The Raiders would be better suited to send Walker on blitzes and keep Dean on the back end.

An Overall Look

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Dean will be the straw that stirs the drink for this Raiders defense, aligning the rest of his teammates and ensuring everyone is where they need to be pre- and post-snap. If he can get healthy, Las Vegas’ defense will be better than expected because he’s leading the way.