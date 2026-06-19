Why Nakobe Dean Is So Valuable to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders got solid play out of their linebackers in 2025, but after winning only three games, the front office knew they could not be content with any position on the roster.
With a combination of financial flexibility and attractive names on the free agent market, General Manager John Spytek and his front office decided to spend big on the position. They brought in two key players in Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.
We’ll focus on the former today, as Dean has been a topic of conversation due to his previous absences from OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Head coach Klint Kubiak has indicated that Dean has been around the team during practices.
Whether Dean’s lack of participation is injury-related or not, he is a key member of this Raiders defense and will be an important player during the 2026 season and beyond.
Let’s break down why the Raiders need Dean to be a core contributor this season.
Dean’s Importance
The Raiders have a true thumper at middle linebacker, should Dean earn the green dot. He may not have the ideal size of the modern NFL linebacker (Washington Commanders rookie Sonny Styles fits this archetype), but he is intelligent and can blow up run plays.
Despite being 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Dean is a fairly athletic player at that linebacker spot. He can fly downfield and hit ball carriers, and he even has three forced fumbles and an interception in his four-year career.
The Eagles had a stacked defense during his time in Philadelphia, so he wasn’t relied upon heavily as a major contributor (27 starts in 47 career games). There were other factors that contributed to that, which we’ll get into, but he steps into a more important role in Las Vegas.
What Needs To Improve
One of the biggest issues that has prevented Dean from becoming an elite NFL linebacker is his injury history. He has missed 21 games over four years, dealing with significant foot and knee injuries.
The Raiders need him to stay healthy if he is going to lead the second line, as he is a seriously impactful player when he is on the field. Dean is constantly around the football, totaling more than 220 tackles and 19 tackles for loss since 2022.
Dean also isn’t a very impactful blitzer, only recording seven and a half career sacks. The Raiders would be better suited to send Walker on blitzes and keep Dean on the back end.
An Overall Look
Dean will be the straw that stirs the drink for this Raiders defense, aligning the rest of his teammates and ensuring everyone is where they need to be pre- and post-snap. If he can get healthy, Las Vegas’ defense will be better than expected because he’s leading the way.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3