3 Eagles Who Should Be Untouchable Ahead of the Trade Deadline

With how the 2026 NFL season has gone, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be "mild" sellers leading into next month's trade deadline, which makes sense. There's no reason why the Eagles shouldn't try to recoup some value for guys they don't view as long-term pieces.

But there are some players that the Eagles should absolutely hang onto, regardless of how poorly the season has gone.

It's worth noting that the players included below have all been mentioned, to some degree, in trade talks in recent weeks. There are a couple of other players who are obviously untouchable; the Eagles wouldn't even think about moving on from them, including cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Here are four Eagles who should be untouchable ahead of the trade deadline.

Cooper DeJean, CB

Cooper DeJean has struggled this season, especially compared to the All-Pro standard he set for himself in his first two seasons in the league. He's already allowed more receiving TDs this season than in his first two seasons combined.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cooper DeJean has allowed 4 Rec TD on 40 targets this season after allowing 1 Rec TD on 125 targets in the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined. 😬 https://t.co/fSFHq8RS59 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 27, 2026

That's certainly not ideal. However, it's not a reason to bail on a 23-year-old defender who was seemingly on an elite trajectory and an integral part of a defense that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, especially when the entire defense has struggled.

DeJean has played more safety this season compared to previous seasons due to a lack of depth at the position, and he has struggled with the transition at times, by his own admission. Moving forward, it might be in the Eagles' best interest to allow DeJean to focus on the slot corner role, where he has excelled, as opposed to bouncing him back and forth.

If they continue, DeJean's struggles could become a factor when it's time for him to ink an extension with the Eagles in the offseason. But trading a proven young player because of one stretch of relatively poor performances would be a mistake.

Saquon Barkley, RB

It's been a tough season for Saquon Barkley, as the star back has been heavily hampered by injury issues. He missed several weeks due to a hamstring injury. Barkley was limited in his return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 due to a back issue. Plus, he's been running behind a makeshift offensive line all season when he has been on the field, so his output has been extremely limited.

But Barkley has still shown flashes of the explosive back who led the league in rushing just two years ago and totaled 3,145 rushing yards over his first two seasons in Philly.

Saquon on the move 💨



DALvsPHI on ESPN⁰Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0s6Ju1e0r8 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

The conditions have been far from ideal this season, but I believe Barkley can still be an elite back in the NFL. Plus, it's not like the Eagles have a star back in waiting. If they moved on from Barkley, they would have to address the position through the draft and free agency, and they already have plenty of areas like that. Factor in the dead cap hit the Eagles would take on by trading Barkley, and a potential move becomes even less attractive or likely.

Zack Baun, LB

Baun is another veteran who seems like a potential trade candidate heading into the deadline, but the Eagles shouldn't consider parting with the two-time Pro Bowler.

The veteran linebacker has been the heart of Philadelphia's defense since he signed with the Eagles before the 2024 season, and that remains the case. He's leading the team in tackles and tackles for a loss this season.

Baun's play hasn't declined, and at 29 years old, he should still have productive play ahead of him. The Eagles need linebackers, and getting rid of the best one they have wouldn't be wise.

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