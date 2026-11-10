Eagles NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors, and Latest News

Before the 2026 NFL season, few people expected the Eagles to be in seller mode at the NFL trade deadline. After all, Philadelphia was coming off four consecutive 11-plus-win seasons, which included two Super Bowl appearances and one win. Fast-forward to Tuesday, though, and the Eagles are 2-7 and at the bottom of the NFC East, leaving general manager Howie Roseman with only one option this week.

Sell as much as possible.

It's rare that the Eagles are in a position to acquire so much draft capital, but doing so will put them in a solid spot to return to prominence next season. That's why Roseman & Co. must effectively figure out who no longer fits with the team's long-term plans and move on before it's too late.

Here's are the lates rumors and news surrounding the Eagles now that the NFL trade deadline is here.

Eagles trade deadline tracker 2026

Eagles trade EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to Bengals for 2027 sixth-round pick

Just before 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles are trading veteran EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 sixth-rounder.

Sources: The #Eagles aren't done, trading edge Arnold Ebiketie to the #Bengals in exchange for 2027 6th round pick. pic.twitter.com/8EYzDf6px6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

It isn't surprising to see Ebiketie go, as he was on a one-year contract and didn't exactly accomplish much in his brief time in Philly. The Temple/Penn State product has come off the bench in all nine of his appearances so far, recording only 11 solo tackles without a sack. His 52.4 pass-rush grade on Pro Football Focus is also a career-worst mark, a sharp drop-off from the 73.4 he recorded last season.

Given that the Eagles likely wouldn't have brought him back in the offseason, a Day 3 pick is a solid return.

Grade: B-

Eagles trade DT Jordan Davis to Jaguars for 2027 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

The biggest splash that the Eagles might make this year happened one day before the trade deadline. On Monday, Philly cut ties with star defensive tackle Jordan Davis, acquiring a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-rounder as they shipped him off to Jacksonville.

Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN.



This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the… pic.twitter.com/NTGnLf2MoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz broke down the trade after it was announced, giving it an A+ for the impressive return the Eagles managed to recoup. Davis will be missed, no doubt, but it can also be said that trading him was the right choice to keep the team competitive for as long as possible.

Grade: A+

Eagles trade deadline rumors

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that players like tight end Dallas Goedert, wideout Hollywood Brown, and cornerback Riq Woolen were all potential trade candidates. He also added that a move surrounding stud running back Saquon Barkley is "less likely," so it's possible we won't see another blockbuster like the Davis one.

On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jaguars attempted to trade for Moro Ojomo before landing Davis; however, the Eagles had no interest in moving him. It seems, for now, Ojomo will remain in Philly.

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