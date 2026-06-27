4 Eagles Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1 -- And How They Can Change That Fate

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to make some tough roster decisions later this summer, which is what the five weeks of training camp is for.

Those five weeks will lock up roster spots -- and seal the fate of others. This is part of the unfortunate aspect of training camp, and the thrill of watching players battle for roster spots.

Heading into training camp, there are some notable Eagles players that will be battling for roster spots. Those players are the definiation of bubble players.

Not all these players listed are bubble players. Some of them have roster spots that will be in jeopardy by offseason moves or trades, which makes other roster battles even more intriguing once camp begins.

Let's predict which Eagles won't be around in Week 1 -- and how they can change that fate.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Moore has an uphill battle to make the roster, based on how crowded the wide receiver room is.

Outside of the top four (DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown), there are two open spots on this roster. So why does Moore have an uphill battle to make it, in spite of his resume?

The Eagles need a wide receiver to do the blocking and the dirty work in the offense, which isn't Moore's strength. Moore also isn't strong on special teams, which goes against his favor.

He would need to beat out Hollywood Brown for a spot, or have a training camp that will make it impossible to leave him off the roster. The odds are against Moore to make this team, but he does have a shot.

Tanner McKee (QB)

Mckee will battle Andy Dalton for the QB2 job, but is he in the Eagles' future plans? McKee is a free agent after the season and does have some value for other teams.

Even if McKee outperforms Dalton for the job, would the Eagles even keep him on the roster? Or is Dalton going to be the QB2 no matter what McKee does?

The backup quarterback position is in flux for the Eagles, and won't be settled until the Eagles decide what to do with McKee. There's a chance McKee won't be the QB2 come Week 1, no matter how he performs this summer.

Grant Calcaterra (TE)

The Eagles revamped the tight end position this offseason, signing Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt and drafting Eli Stowers in the second round. Munt and Stowers are roster locks and Dallas Goedert is the TE1.

If the Eagles keep four tight ends, Calcaterra may have a shot. He's not a blocking tight end and the Eagles already have a pass catching tight end to pair with Goedert in Stowers.

What if Cameron Latu makes this team as a fullback? Then Calcaterra has no chance of making this team.

Calcaterra is on a one-year deal, so there's no attachment to the former sixth-round pick. His odds of making the roster are slim.

Jakorian Bennett (CB)

Is there any chance for Bennett to make this roster? He's not a special teams player and has fallen out of favor of Vic Fangio over the past year. The Eagles once brought Bennett in to compete for the CB2 job, but he never seized that opportunity.

The cornerback position was revamped this offseason. Tariq Woolen was signed and will start opposite of Quinyon Mitchell on the outside. Jonathan Jones also signed a one-year deal and is the front runner as the top backup on the outside and in the slot.

So where does Bennett fit? Kelee Ringo is a special teams standout and Michael Carter can play both cornerback and safety. There may be no room at the inn for Bennett.

Bennett will be in the final year of his rookie deal. The Eagles may just cut their losses.