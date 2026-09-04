5 Draft Prospects Eagles Should Watch In Week 1 of College Football

College football season has taken over as Week 1 starts this weekend.

Before the NFL kicks off its 2026 slate, college football serves as the appetizer to the main event (in some areas of the country, it is the main event). With the Philadelphia Eagles essentially having a bye week before the season starts, it doesn't hurt to check out some college football this weekend before NFL Sundays become appointment television.

Which college football players are worth keeping an eye on this weekend? Let's take a look, based on what the Eagles could be seeking in the 2027 draft.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

Good chance the Eagles will be looking for a quarterback in this draft. No, it won't be to replace Jalen Hurts either.

In case you're unaware regarding the Eagles' QB2 situation, they don't have one. Tanner mcKee and Andy Dalton are free agents after the season and Cole Payton may not be ready to be a QB2 in 2027.

This is where Leavitt comes in. The Arizona State transfer heads to LSU this fall as he threw for 1,628 yards and 10 TD to 3 INT in seven games last season. Leavitt is viewed as a mid-round pick that could rise in the draft, as he has a big arm with mobility.

There are a few good quarterbacks in this draft, but Leavitt is an intriguing prospect.

Jide Abasiri, DT, USC

Abasiri had a huge game against San Jose State in Week 0, finishing with 2.5 tackles for loss. The 6-5, 280-pound junior may declare early if he has a monster season.

So why would the Eagles need a defensive tackle? Especially with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in the fold. The Eagles are set to lose Moro Ojomo and Byron Young in free agency, so they'll have to replenish the depth at defensive tackle.

This is where players like Abasiri come into play, especially with his massive size. The Eagles like defensive tackles that can get to the quarterback, and Abasiri is developinginto that type of player.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Sooner or later, the Eagles will have to look towards the future at running back. This could be Saquon Barkley's last year in Philadelphia, even if he has a big season in an offense tailor made for him.

Tank Bigsby is a free agent and Will Shipley isn't a starting running back. Even if Barkley is back in 2027, the Eagles will have to find his successor.

Enter Lacy, who is one of the top running back prospects in the draft. He led the FBS with 306 carries and 24 rushing touchdowns last season, even though he had five drops and three fumbles.

Lacy doesn't have the explosiveness, which wouldn't wouldn't work in Sean Mannion's offense -- but he would be a strong compliment to Saquon Barkley as a north-south runner in 2027.

Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

The Eagles will be looking for a safety this offseason, whether marcus Epps or Michael Carter have a good season or not. Both players are on one-year deals and the Eagles will need depth at safety -- along with a starter -- next to Andrew Mukuba.

Why not chase a safety in the early rounds of the draft? Johnson would be a player to target here.

A playmaking safety, Johnson had four interceptions in his redshirt freshman season -- including one for a score. Johnson will be interesting to see develop as a tackler this year.

Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

The Eagles just drafted a tight end in Eli Stowers? Why draft another one?

Dallas Goedert is 31 years old and is year-to-year. Who knows if Stowers will even be ready to contribute by next year. The Eagles will have to continue to replenish the tight end position.

Green had 33 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last seaosn, averaging 13.1 yards per catch. He's a big tight end (6-7, 244) that lines up as a "big slot" at LSU. The key is the limit for his potential as a pass catcher.

This is the way the NFL is trending. Why not add a compliment to Stowers? Keep developing the position.

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