Eagles Rookie Draft Picks Most At Risk of Being Roster Cuts This Weekend

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie class hasn't been all that memorable this summer.

In reality, the Eagles have spoiled everyone with the immediate success of their early round picks in recent years. DeVonta Smith was good from the start, same with Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

Even the first-round picks that have taken time to develop (Jordan Davis) had early success. That may not be the case this year with this rookie class.

Makai Lemon will start, but Eli Stowers is a year away from being a year away in terms of contributing to this football team. Markell Bell is the right tackle of the future.

Brace yourself. There could be a few cuts in this Eagles' draft class, as the overall group has been underwhelming.

These are the Eagles draft picks that are most at risk of being roster cuts this weekend. No. 1 on this list being the most at risk.

1. Keyshawn James-Newby (EDGE) -- 7th round

James-Newby was always a long shot to make the Eagles roster, just based on what the Eagle shad at edge rusher when he was drafted. Even with Jonathan Greenard on PUP, the Eagles had Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, and A.J. Epenesa. All four are making the team.

Joshua Weru is also becoming a player the Eagles seriously have to consider protecting on the 53-man roster, so there would be the fifth/sixth pass rusher.

The Eagles can develop James-Newby on the practice squad if they can get him there (and he should be available).

2. Cole Wisniewski (S) -- 7th round

Wisniewski had an excellent opportunity to make this roster as the No. 4 safety, and even was getting a lot of work at safety when he returned from a hamstring injury last week.

The latest setback for Wisniewski is a concussion, and he's unlikely to play in the preseason finale. The Eagles can get Wisniewski on the practice squad and further develop him there -- or give Wisniewski the phantom injured reserve stint to protect him from waivers.

There's potential with Wisniewski, but he didn't get to show it this summer.

3. Micah Morris (G) -- 6th round

Morris is one of the 22 players I have on the roster bubble. There's still an opportunity for Morris to make the roster as the final offensive lineman.

A good preseason finale will help Morris, who was passed by Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin on the depth chart. Morris will be under the microscope over the next few days, a player the Eagles may want to stick around.

If the Eagles waive Morris, they likely would be able to get him on the practice squad.

4. Cole Payton (QB) -- 5th round

For the record, I don't think Payton has done anything that is worth keeping him over Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton. The Eagles do want to develop Payton, and he would be the inactive QB3 for most of the season if he makes the team.

The Eagles also have to improve at QB2, but that's another story. I think Payton makes this roster because the Eagles want to continue to develop him, playing the long game like they did with McKee several years ago.

Payton will be fun to watch in the preseason finale. He's going to get a lot of snaps.

5. Uar Bernard (DT) -- 7th round

I think the Eagles are going to stick with the plan here and protect Bernard on the 53. Why Bernard's roster spot is in question is the emerge of Joshua Weru, who has played his way into being protected by the Eagles and not subjected to waivers.

If the Eagles waive Weru, he could be claimed. That's how good of a preseason Weru is having. Would the Eagles protect two IPP players? It's possible.

Bernard is another long-term developmental player by the Eagles. The plan always wa sto protect him on the 53, and I think they'll stick with that plan -- no matter how much Weru has developed.

6. Makai Lemon, Eli Stowers, Markel Bell

Let's just lump the first three draft picks together. Neither are getting waived by this football team by Sunday.

Lemon is expected to play in the preseason finale, but he'll start Week 1. Stowers has struggled throughout the summer and is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he'll be on the team. There's no reason to believe he wouldn't be, even if Stowers is unplayable right now.

Bell is the right tackle of the future. He's had the best camp of all the draft picks.

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