5 Eagles I Think Will Have a Big Game Against the Los Angeles Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) look to bounce back after their tough loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They will try to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) a team that they have had success against in the past winning four straight games against the NFC West foe while winning nine of the last 10 meetings.

Both teams are dealing with key injuries. The Eagles will be without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Zack Baun (concussion) while the Rams will not have future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald (back), one of their top cornerbacks in Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle).

With that said, the Eagles will need to dig deep to overcome not only the injuries, but the inconsistent play that has plagued them on both sides of the football this season.

Here are five players I think can have a big game for the Eagles:

Saquon Barkley

If there was any game on the schedule to get Barkley and the running game going it would be this one. On paper, the Rams built a strong defense, but with injuries and lack of performance, the unit has struggled to protect leads, most recently blowing a 16-0 advantage Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

We know Barkley's history against the Rams. In his historic season in 2024 where he ran for 2,005 yards in the regular season, he gashed the Rams for 200-plus yards twice, including his record-setting 255 yards, breaking the franchise-record for most rushing yards in a single game while also breaking the team's single-game mark for most yards from scrimmage with 302. He finished the game with two touchdowns, both going for 70-plus yards in the 37-20 Philadelphia win.

With no Donald clogging the middle of the line, the offensive line, which showed flashes of providing open running lanes for Barkley, particularly on the left side, will have a chance to pave the way Sunday to allow Barkley to put together his best game of the season.

Makai Lemon

When the Eagles decide to throw the first-round rookie the ball forward, good things happen. He opened up the game against the Bears with a nice 19-yard catch over the middle on the first play from scrimmage for the Eagles. Lemon and the offense were mostly held in check for the game, mustering only seven points, but the young wideout finished with three catches for 29 yards.

On the season, the USC product has seven catches for 38 yards, a 5.4 yard per catch average.

When watching Lemon on film, even when he doesn't get the ball thrown his way, he has shown his ability to create separation, particularly over the middle of the field. He will look to continue to do that and prove to be a reliable second option for Jalen Hurts, who may have no choice but to trust the rookie more with his go to target in Smith out for this game.

Riq Woolen

Woolen is no stranger to what Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and this Rams' offense likes to do, playing against them twice a year over the last four seasons while with the Seattle Seahawks.

Because of that, he's had success in the past against the Rams and looks to continue that with his new team. In eight games against Los Angeles, the veteran cornerback has three interceptions with nine pass breakups.

Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell will have their toughest tests yet facing Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who is returning after missing the last two weeks due to a hip injury, but is expected to be on a snap count. It is by far the most dynamic receiving duo the Eagles have faced to this point.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

With Baun officially ruled out, that means Jihaad Campbell and Trotter Jr. will be the two linebackers taking the field for the Eagles on Sunday. A fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2024 has an opportunity to prove he deserves more of the snap share moving forward even when Baun returns.

This season, he had been relegated to special teams but has a chance to take advantage of the increased role this week. Trotter Jr. will line up to make his first start of the season and third of his career. He, along with Campbell will look to slow down running back Kyren Williams while also combatting the 13 personnel the Rams have been running as part of their offensive identity this season.

This will be his first start of his NFL career that isn't coming in the final game of the regular season where he's racked up a combined 23 tackles, two pressures and two quarterback knockdowns in each of the last two regular season finales.

Drew Kendall

Kendall has been very solid since being thrusted into the starting center role in Week 2. Last week in Chicago, he was the only offensive lineman not to allow a pressure on 33 pass protection snaps. In his season debut, he had to go up against one of the best defensive tackles in Jeffrey Simmons and made 76 clean snaps while not being called for a penalty or allowing a sack.

Heading into the season, the Rams looked poised to field a daunting defense with the addition of Myles Garrett along with the rumors of Donald wanting to return becoming true. However, the Eagles offensive line won't have to worry about either of the two elite pass rushers in this one, setting up an easier matchup for Kendall to continue to thrive in serving as the keystone of the front five.

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