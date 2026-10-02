Eagles Rule Out DeVonta Smith and Zack Baun; Rams lose Aaron Donald, Get Puka Nacua Back For Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Both the Eagles and Rams will be missing key starters when they meet Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, with Philadelphia ruling out six players and Los Angeles losing Aaron Donald, while getting All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua back into the mix.

The Eagles listed wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), linebacker Zack Baun (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), safety Marcus Epps (groin), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) as out on Friday’s final injury report.

Smith did not practice all week after playing every offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to Chicago. NFL sources told Eagles On SI that Smith could potentially miss two to three weeks, with what has been a lingering right hamstring injury.

Inside the Jefferson Health Training Complex, the Eagles are very high on trade pickup Dontayvion Wicks, and more will be expected out of first-round rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and Elijah Moore in Smith's absence.

All-Pro Absence

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) tackle Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) for a loss during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baun, a Pro Bowl linebacker the past two seasons, also missed every practice this while in the concussion protocol after playing 66 of 72 defensive snaps against the Bears. On a short week, it’s very difficult to get through the protocol and Baun could not reach that bar.

Third-year pro Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is expected to start next to Jihaad Campbell as the Mike LB and wear the green dot against the Rams.

Goedert (MCL strain) and Brown will miss a second straight game. Epps was limited Thursday after tweaking his groin at practice and was unable to go at Friday’s practice, leaving Michael Carter II in line for most of the snaps opposite Drew Mukuba.

No other Eagles carried a game status. Jalen Carter (wrist), Jordan Davis (calf), Moro Ojomo (calf/elbow), Jonathan Greenard (pectoral), Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) all finished the week as full participants and are expected to play.

Carter indicated on Friday that he expects to ditch the cast on his wrist in a few weeks.

The Rams ruled out Donald (back), tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder).

Donald, who came out of a two-season retirement, did not practice all week with a sore back that coach Sean McVay said was limiting his movement. Watson dislocated his shoulder against Denver, while Ferguson has a medial ankle sprain and was placed on injured reserve Friday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Nacua, limited early in the week with a hip injury, was a full participant Friday and carries no designation, clearing him to return after missing the last two games.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), cornerback Josh Wallace (shoulder) and linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) were also full and without a status. Davante Adams (rest) practiced fully the last two days.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) and outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (groin) are questionable. Parkinson did not practice all week.