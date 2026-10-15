5 Eagles Trade Candidates If They Become Sellers With 4 Key Games Coming Up

The Eagles have four games left before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with three at Lincoln Financial Field and three against NFC East opponents. They head into their bye week after hosting the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

How different they will look when they emerge from their bye to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 22 likely depends on how they navigate the next four games.

The Eagles, mired in a three-game losing streak to fall to 2-3, could be buyers or sellers. It’s been a long time since they were sellers. If they right the ship, they could cruise into the bye at 6-3 and become buyers. If they go 2-2 and fall to 4-5, then they could be sellers.

Here are five players who could be traded if the ship continues to sink:

1. Moro Ojomo

The defensive tackle is probably a goner, whether it’s before the trade deadline or after the season. A buyer would need to pony up a nice price because the Eagles could get what they can from him this year, and when he leaves in the offseason—assuming they cannot afford to re-sign him—they would likely get a third-round compensatory pick. Anything the Eagles get back would have to be more than that.

2. A.J. Epenesa

The seven-year outside linebacker/edge rusher is fifth on the depth chart behind Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and A.J. Ebiketie. He’s probably expendable, but the return wouldn’t be much.

3. Saquon Barkley

At 29, the running back has had trouble avoiding injury this season, suffering a stinger in Week 2 and missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He still looked like he has plenty in the tank when he was healthy, and if he is and can remain that way, he could help the Eagles avoid potentially being traded.

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There would be an enormous dead money hit of $35 million if he is dealt, so the likelihood of him getting shipped out is small.

4. Dallas Goedert

It might be easier to deal the veteran tight end if Eli Stowers were ready for a role, but the rookie second-round pick just had his practice window opened to return from IR, where he spent the first five weeks of the season. The Eagles could still deal Goedert, though, if they like the value they are getting back. Perhaps Stowers will be ready for a role in November, and maybe Zach Ertz has been added to the roster by then.

5. Zack Baun

The Eagles would really have to bottom out to consider moving one of the league’s best off-ball linebackers. He is signed through next year with a salary-cap hit of $11.8 million, which isn’t a bad price for a player who has led the team in tackles in each of his first two seasons in town and could do it again this year.

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