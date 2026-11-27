What was left of the Eagles' slim odds of winning the NFC East were bolstered by an incredible 39-38 nail-biting win over the rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately, the must-win matchup wasn't without some bad news, as the injury bug forced multiple Eagles out of the game.

First, a concussion forced cornerback Cooper DeJean out of the game after the team's first defensive series. Shortly after, tight end Dallas Goedert—who was dealing with a shin issue—sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter; although he was initially listed as questionable, the Eagles eventually ruled him out.

Dallas Goedert has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/cAq0RPVGEV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2026

Saquon Barkley, Marcus Epps and DeVonta Smith were among the players who were either temporarily sidelined or left the game entirely, too.

Eagles fans aren't strangers to having to deal with Goedert missing time, as his rookie year (2018) was the only time he played a full season. That said, it is the 31-year-old's second notable injury this season, after an MCL sprain caused him to miss two games earlier.

As the saying goes, Father Time is undefeated, and another injury likely adds more uncertainty to Goedert's already-cloudy Eagles outlook.

Latest Dallas Goedert injury could make Eagles think twice about potential 2027 return

Regardless of how many games he misses (if any), Goedert's latest injury could impact his remaining time in Philadelphia.

After all, the veteran pass catcher is playing on a one-year contract, meaning he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March. The expiring contract, combined with the Eagles' losing record, was a major reason why Goedert was viewed as a potential trade candidate earlier this month. Philadelphia opted not to make any major deadline moves other than moving Jordan Davis, keeping Goedert safe for the time being.

But now the Eagles have to decide whether to re-sign or replace an aging veteran who's no longer as productive as he once was, even if he's a beloved fan favorite.

After scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns last year, Goedert has only two in his first nine games this season, along with 355 receiving yards on 33 catches. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 and, including Week 12, has more games with fewer than 40 yards (five) than more (four). Pro Football Focus also currently grades him with the third-worst pass-blocking grade of his career (58.3).

Dallas Goedert's best days are clearly behind him, and his latest injury certainly doesn't help. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles could also look at Goedert's injury as another reason to give their tight end room a hard reset this offseason. As it stands, rookie Eli Stowers is the only tight end Philadelphia has under contract for 2027, as Goedert, Zach Ertz, Grant Calcaterra (who was a healthy scratch on Thursday) and Johnny Mundt will all be UFAs when free agency opens.

Unless Goedert is ready to play second fiddle to Stowers and take a pay cut from the fully guaranteed $7.9 million he's making this season, we might be entering his final stretch as an Eagle. He might feel like he can still compete at a high level and wants a change of scenery, especially with Jalen Hurts's future uncertain in its own way.

As it stands in all-time franchise history, Goedert currently ranks fourth in receptions (442), 11th in receiving yards (5,031) and eighth in receiving TDs (37). It's safe to say that he won't be forgotten by Eagles fans anytime soon.

Hopefully, Goedert has a speedy recovery and returns to the Eagles' lineup as soon as possible. It'd be even better if he could prove that he still has plenty of juice in the tank, perhaps prompting general manager Howie Roseman to seriously explore re-signing him.

But, if not, fans should brace for a potential Goedert-less future.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.